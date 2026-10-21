A one-mile evacuation and a three-mile shelter-in-place order were imposed around Toledo's Progress Avenue industrial area after a hazardous chemical leak late on Tuesday, 20 October, left a tank leaking into the open air and an unknown irritant spreading through parts of northern Ohio.

Emergency crews worked through the night as residents fled their homes, schools shut their doors and major roads and rail lines fell silent, while officials warned the release was still ongoing into Wednesday morning and said the chemical had yet to be identified.

Toledo Fire & Rescue issued the evacuation order at 10.48pm on Tuesday and expanded protective measures at 4.24am on Wednesday, 21 October. In an update issued at 7.30am, the City of Toledo said the release was continuing and firefighters were monitoring the situation. Officials had not publicly identified the chemical.

The two orders affect residents differently. People in the immediate one-mile zone were told to leave, while those farther out but within the three-mile radius were directed to stay indoors. The three-mile boundary describes the wider zone around the incident, not an additional three miles beyond the evacuation area.

What Residents Were Told To Do

The city's notice identified MC Tank Terminal at 1266 Progress Avenue in its account of the release, but listed 1050 Progress Avenue as the centre of its evacuation and shelter zones. The discrepancy was not explained in the published update. Residents were told to refer to official emergency maps and alerts for the applicable boundaries.

For those under the shelter-in-place order, the instructions were to shut windows and doors, keep pets inside and switch off ventilation systems that pull air from outdoors. People outside both designated zones who noticed an unusual smell were also advised to take those precautions.

Toledo Fire & Rescue spokesperson Sheldon Collins told local broadcaster WTVG that a tank had been leaking onto the ground outside a facility. He said a chemical was present in the air, but the substance had not been identified in the information released by authorities.

The city's guidance described the material as an irritant that could affect the eyes, nose, mouth and skin. It listed headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting among possible symptoms of overexposure. Anyone experiencing symptoms was advised to seek medical guidance, with emergency services reserved for serious reactions.

Officials said no injuries or fatalities had been reported and confirmed that the incident had not involved an explosion. They had not announced a cause for the release.

For displaced residents, Shoreland Elementary School was designated as a temporary shelter. The city also said Red Cross personnel and TARTA buses were stationed at the Meijer car park off East Alexis Road to provide shelter when needed. No number of evacuees was given in the updates reviewed.

Disruptions of Schools, Roads and Local Businesses

The restrictions affected residential communities and industrial operations in northern Toledo. WTVG identified Raintree Village mobile home park and the Alexis Addition neighbourhood as within the evacuation area, reporting that Washington Township officials were helping evacuate Raintree Village.

Toledo Public Schools and Washington Local Schools cancelled classes on Wednesday because of the emergency. WTVG also reported that Sterling Pipe & Tube had been evacuated, although it did not give an employee count.

Emergency personnel blocked nearby roads, including Enterprise Boulevard between Stickney Avenue and Benore Road, while nearby railway lines were also shut down, according to WTVG. The report provided no timetable for those restrictions to end.

Fog, Haze and Confusion Over Conditions

Visibility added to the disruption. Local journalists described haze and an unusual chemical smell, while images from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed poor conditions on Interstate 75. However, officials warned that dense fog and very little wind made it impossible to distinguish a chemical release from ordinary fog by sight alone.

The fire department asked the public not to use 911 for routine questions about the incident, after reports that calls were obstructing emergency communications. The city said Engage Toledo had no information beyond its published notices and directed residents to official city, fire department and Lucas County emergency management updates.

As of the city's 7.30am update, crews were continuing to monitor the release. Authorities had not stated when residents would be able to return home or when the wider shelter order would end.