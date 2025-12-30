The wait for Rockstar's next masterpiece is starting to feel like a test of endurance for many players. Recent whispers suggesting the game might not arrive until 2027 have sparked fresh anxiety across the gaming community. While official word still points to a 2026 launch, fans are already preparing themselves for the possibility of another long setback.

The rumour mill has begun churning out speculations about a further hold-up for Grand Theft Auto VI, with several reports suggesting Rockstar Games might have moved the massive project to 2027. These claims have sparked fresh annoyance from the community, who are already tired of the changing schedule for this release.

Initially, the title was set to arrive on 26 May 2026, though Rockstar acknowledged in October that this target would no longer be met. The developer subsequently pushed the debut to 19 November 2026, explaining that more time was needed to finalise the project. Ever since that update, excitement and false reports about the launch period have continued to spread across social media.

Trusted Source Disputes 2027 Rumours

As talk of a 2027 shift began to spread, a well-known Rockstar source stepped in to comment. Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly, who accurately predicted the move from May to November before it was made official, rejected the idea that another change has already been settled on.

'This is total BS. I can confirm that GTA 6 is still too far out to determine if another delay is needed yet,' Reilly wrote on X in November. He added that the claims circulating online are driven by engagement rather than verified information, urging fans not to believe them.

Reilly shared in December that he receives constant requests for intel, though he clarified that he only possesses minor fragments of information, while much remains unknown. He also explained that leaking specific game mechanics would be a foolish career move, as it would likely upset the developers and damage his professional connections.

Community Backlash and Relief

The debunking brought immediate comfort to a fanbase already pushed to the edge. Reacting to Reilly's assurance, fans who were on the breaking point reacted with relief. 'Omg thank you I almost believed that liar he should be ashamed for what he posts,' one user commented. Another comment read, 'That joker dude always posts lies about GTA, look at his post history.'

However, others pointed to a deeper issue within the fandom during this information vacuum. A third one noted, 'Omg thank you I almost believed that liar he should be ashamed for what he posts,' one user commented.

Rockstar Sticks to Current 2026 Schedule

Rockstar Games has not made any announcements regarding a move away from the November 2026 window. When explaining the previous setback, the studio noted that they needed the extra time to ensure the game reached their high-quality standards.

'These extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,' the studio said. For the time being, the company's latest schedule remains in place, with no official word on a shift into 2027.

While the developer remains committed to the current timeline, a former staff member has warned of the damaging effects another postponement could have on the game's momentum.

Dangers of Constant Postponements

Mike York, who previously worked at the Take-Two-owned studio, has issued a severe warning about the project's future. He suggested that the massive excitement and general curiosity surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI will likely 'die down' if the title suffers any further setbacks.

During a conversation with Esports Insider (via Dexerto), York explained that the wait for the new entry has already been so long that any further delay could cause players to lose interest entirely. He noted that while excitement is currently high, pushing the launch back again might extinguish that enthusiasm and lead to widespread frustration. According to York, there is a limit to how long a project can be stalled before the community shifts from being eager to feeling genuinely resentful.

York pointed to growing annoyance among GTA fans, noting that many have expressed a complete loss of interest due to constant disappointment over schedule changes. He mentioned that the urgency to find fresh leaks or updates has faded because people feel exhausted by the cycle of high expectations followed by further setbacks. According to him, many have adopted a detached attitude, assuming the game will arrive eventually but no longer feeling the same drive to follow its progress.

A Delicate Balancing Act

The path forward for Rockstar Games is narrow, as they attempt to balance the need for a polished final product with the patience of their global audience. While official plans still point to late 2026, the studio must now navigate a community that is becoming increasingly wary of further setbacks. Ultimately, the success of the launch may depend not just on the quality of the game, but on whether the developer can deliver it before the immense excitement finally fades.