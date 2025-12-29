Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) finally has a firm release window following years of speculation.

Former Rockstar Games animator and GTA 5 animator Mike York said in an interview with eSports Insider, 'If Rockstar Games delay GTA 6 again then the hype around the game will die down almost completely.'

York also said among the reasons for the GTA 6 release delay is because the people behind the game are enhancing the overall visuals of the game as best as they can. He confirms the team is 'polishing stuff', and that the game isn't completely finished yet, taking into consideration the high expectations the game has.

“GTA 6 in 2026 will be the best looking game ever”



Watchdogs 2 in 2016: pic.twitter.com/sgp63IXp8m — TheGameVerse (@TheGameVerse_) December 25, 2025

Another thing York said about the game is that the November 2026 rollout is an ideal launch period for Rockstar particularly since it's a month before Christmas. He also speculated that since companies are usually delaying releases once or twice, GTA 6 will likely be released in November 2026 and not face any more delays.

The Long GTA 6 Release Journey

Officially announced in December of 2023, GTA 6 has faced rumours and leaks from global fans, likely due to the fact that it is Rockstar Games' first mainline Grand Theft Auto series installment since GTA V in 2013. It is one of the most anticipated games of all time, with its first trailer from December 2023 amassing 270 million views on YouTube.

Red Bull rates GTA V the second best-selling video game of the world with over 190 million games sold in its GTA VI Release Guide.

In May of 2025, Rockstar Games officially announced Grand Theft Auto VI was set to be released in May of 2026. The announcement highlighted the excitement surrounding the game release, saying, 'We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.'

In November, just a few months after the initial announcement, however, Rockstar Games announced a delay. The official publication stated, 'Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.'

The announcement also said, 'We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.'

BBC shared how fans took to social media to express their dismay over the further delay, and how other fans preferred developers taking their time in finishing the game.

Grand Theft Auto VI: Final Timeline?

According to PC Gamer, the gaming industry saw a major shift in rollout dates, particularly in 2025, stating that there are no good or bad times to release a title. Developers shifted to focusing on not clashing with major games' releases, and GTA 6 was a clear example of this.

Rockstar's official rollout date of November 2026 for GTA 6 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S (other platforms to follow) stands, and is likely not facing further delays. The progress of the game is highly attributed to meeting higher technical standards and delivering the level of 'polish' players are expecting from a flagship release.

Whether November 2026 holds its confirmed window status is yet to be known.