The latest version of SwiftKey, a popular keyboard app, not only rebrands Bing Chat to Copilot but it also integrates the advanced GPT-4 Turbo language model.

According to the folks at Windows Latest, who first spotted the new version of SwiftKey, Microsoft began rolling out this update on February 9.

The update also relocates the AI image creation tool, previously known as DALL-E 3 powered Designer, to the emoji section. Moreover, Microsoft SwiftKey offers access to various emoji sets, potentially including Google's recent offerings.

Trying the new Copilot

The "Copilot" button sits conveniently in the top toolbar of SwiftKey. Android users can open the keyboard and tap the button to access Copilot's features, such as generating email replies, creative text formats and more.

SwiftKey now integrates the AI image generation tool, Copilot DALL-E 3 Designer, which can be accessed within the emoji section on Android keyboards. Simply tap "Emojis" and find the "Designer" section to create fun visuals and share them on social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Using Microsoft Designer with DALL-E 3 on Android

While Copilot DALL-E 3 Designer's availability might vary depending on your location, device, or subscription, getting started on Android is simple.

You can download SwiftKey Keyboard from the Play Store and follow the on-screen instructions. The process involves enabling SwiftKey and changing the default keyboard settings.

You can use Dall-E 3 in any app on your phone.



It works on iOS and Android.



1. Download and activate Microsoft Swiftkey keyboard (link below)



2. Tap on the emoji then on the Designer icon



3. Write your prompt and insert your image



Note: it generates 4 different images… pic.twitter.com/26u9Lbbk7x — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) December 11, 2023

Once you're set up, you can open the text field in an app like WhatsApp, which supports uploading or sharing of images. Now, click the Emoji icon in SwiftKey, select the artwork icon (Designer) and sign in to the Microsoft account. Then, simply type your idea (what you want the artwork to look like) and press enter. Voilà!

1. Access Compose



You can use it for free on laptop and mobile:



- Windows → open Edge, which is installed by default

- macOS → install Edge available for M1/M2/M3 and Intel

- iOS → install Microsoft Swiftkey from the App Store

- Android → install Microsoft Swiftkey from… pic.twitter.com/GrB33Pb10X — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) December 17, 2023

SwiftKey is capable of generating DALL-E images within the keyboard. All you need to do is choose your favourite image and share it with your friends on WhatsApp or other apps. Unleashing your creativity with SwiftKey is that easy.

Microsoft's Android keyboard already boasts full-fledged Copilot integration, including Bing Search, smart tone suggestions (professional, casual, polite and social posts) and text rewriting. SwifKey's Designer has joined this powerful lineup of AI features.

The SwiftKey features a Compose Box, similar to Microsoft Edge's sidebar. Once opened, the compose box can come in handy for generating emails, blog posts and more.

3. On mobile



→ Download and launch the "Microsoft SwiftKey" app on iOS or Android



→ On the keyboard, click on the Bing icon and then on "Compose" to get the same interface



iOS: https://t.co/oTKcKyT7BV

Android: https://t.co/JByYGwpnpW pic.twitter.com/z4QSOs6Pdi — Paul Couvert (@itsPaulAi) June 18, 2023

The "Chat" section on the keyboard unlocks the full power of Copilot, allowing you to get detailed answers to your questions. You can ask anything from research topics to creative writing prompts or even have a conversation with AI directly on your keyboard.

Notably, Microsoft Copilot Pro subscribers can also try ChatGPT-4 Turbo on the Android keyboard. You can use Microsoft Launcher to access Bing AI features on Android. Microsoft Launcher has a search bar that lets you access Bing AI from anywhere.

To recap, Microsoft integrated Bing's AI into Swiftkey, Skype and Start apps in February 2023. Also, the Redmond-based tech giant added a new Bing Chat-powered Microsoft Editor feature to SwiftKey beta for Android last year.