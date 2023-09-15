The latest SwiftKey beta for Android boasts a new Bing Chat-powered Microsoft Editor feature that helps you write better. It is no secret that Microsoft is sparing no effort to integrate AI into its services and products.

For example, an earlier report claims the American tech giant is planning to add a new AI-generated writing feature to its Edge browser. In the meantime, the company has added its Bing Chat feature on both Android and iOS via its widely popular keyboard app Swiftkey.

Sick of the tone of your texts being misconstrued? Communicate more effectively using SwiftKey and Bing Chat. pic.twitter.com/mNkuD5c35R — Bing (@bing) April 14, 2023

The feature allows users to access Bing Chat with the keyboard, but it is unclear whether it will be used often. Still, Microsoft has now decided to add the Editor to Swiftkey. To those unaware, Editor is the company's free Grammarly-like service for auto-correct.

What do you need to know?

This feature will come in handy for avoiding misspellings or poorly worded text messages and emails. Regrettably, Microsoft Editor for SwiftKey is only available on the Android version of the app at the moment. Also, you need to enroll in the free beta to get early access to it.

YouTuber Shane Craig, who has a reputation for focusing on "oddball devices," recently showed how Microsoft Editor for SwiftKey works. Moreover, he explained how users can get into the beta in a video, which is as simple as clicking a button.

On the downside, there is a possibility that Microsoft's beta programs can "fill up". In other words, not everyone may get in. The feature is available in the quick-access bar just above the keyboard and it sports the Microsoft Editor pencil logo.

However, it is recommended that you move it to the main line to access it easily rather than opening the overflow menu.

How does it operate?

Type normally into the text box before hitting the Editor icon. Next, you'll see a message that says Microsoft is analysing the text for errors. Once completed, the corrected entry can either be replaced or copied from the original text.

Moreover, you can change how the message sounds simply by clicking on Tone (funny, professional, social post and more). Alternatively, you can click on Compose to access an entire composition window. You can use this feature to write entire emails or posts to social media platforms without providing a lot of input.

However, there seem to be a few bugs since the feature is still in beta. You are likely to face issues while uploading and downloading the grammar-corrected or tone-corrected content. This could be a server-side issue and will probably improve before the feature heads to SwiftKey production.

To recap, Microsoft integrated Bing's AI into Swiftkey, Skype, Start apps and other mobile apps back in April.