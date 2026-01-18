New York City's political landscape is facing heightened tension as recent reports reveal that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is preparing a large volunteer force to confront federal immigration enforcement, sparking debate about whether this will ease or exacerbate community strains. DSA leaders in New York City have begun training more than 4,000 anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activists to form what they call 'rapid response' battalions amid expectations of an imminent federal crackdown on undocumented migrants.

At a recent meeting of the DSA's Immigrant Justice Working Group in Midtown Manhattan, organisers outlined their strategy to prepare for what they see as an intensified wave of federal enforcement. The group's plans draw heavily on tactics first used by activists in Minnesota during protests that followed a fatal confrontation between an ICE agent and a local anti-ICE campaigner.

Mobilisation Strategy

Democratic Socialists of America officials said they are training 2,000 DSA members and 2,000 non-members, assisted by around 50 trainers, to create a network that can quickly mobilise when ICE activity is spotted.

A DSA leader identified only as Marina told attendees, 'As we've seen in other cities, we still do anticipate a big wave of federal immigration enforcement,' and emphasised the need to be ready 'on our front foot if and when it does'.

Organisers plan to expand the group's 24/7 ICE hotline and recruit volunteers fluent in languages such as Pular, Creole and Fulani to better communicate with diverse immigrant communities.

Inspired by Minnesota

Activists cited the unrest in Minnesota as a model for their approach. In that state, protests surged after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent during a confrontation in Minneapolis earlier this month, galvanising anti-ICE resistance.

Good's death sparked widespread demonstrations and brought national attention to the tactics used by anti-ICE groups, including rapid community mobilisation to monitor immigration operations and attempt to deter arrests. The tragic incident has become a central reference point for organisers in New York.

Rapid Response Tactics

At the Midtown meeting, volunteers were instructed in what organisers describe as a 'form a crowd, stay loud' approach. These tactics are designed to quickly draw attention to ICE presence and, organisers hope, to discourage enforcement actions through visible civil engagement.

One distinctive element of the strategy is the use of whistles to alert local residents when ICE agents are spotted. 'The whistles carry far and wide,' one leader, immigration attorney Leemah Nasrati, reassured those assembled.

Such tools are intended to turn neighbourhoods into early-warning communities, prompting rapid assembly of volunteers. The group's patrols and canvassing are focused on areas with high numbers of immigrants, including Chinatown, Bushwick and Jackson Heights.

Community Concerns and Criticism

While organisers frame the effort as necessary protection for vulnerable residents, critics argue that such mobilisation could escalate tensions between civilians and federal law enforcement. Detractors warn that aggressive confrontation strategies might inflame divisions and lead to clashes rather than calm.

Supporters counter that the rapid response teams are a form of community defence, designed to ensure that immigrant rights are respected and that families are informed about enforcement actions in real time. Many volunteers say their involvement is motivated by a desire to prevent further tragedies like those seen in Minnesota.

Federal Expansion

The mobilisation comes as the Department of Homeland Security plans to expand regional ICE detention capacity near New York by opening a new facility in Chester, New York. ICE has also more than doubled its agent numbers in recent months and signalled that regions such as California and New York may be targeted next in federal operations.