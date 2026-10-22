A 19-year-old secretly flew from Canada to Los Angeles and spent $7,000 (£5,225) travelling to and attending Clavicular's controversial 'Camp Looksmax', and is now considering $40,000 (£29,860) double jaw surgery. William Munro reportedly spent $2,000 (£1,493) on flights and another $5,000 (£3,733) on camp enrolment, using money he said he had earned through odd jobs and gambling.

Munro, a first-year business student from London, Ontario, did not tell his parents about the trip. They became concerned when they discovered he was missing from home and eventually called him while he was waiting at the Toronto airport.

Why William Munro Went to 'Camp Looksmax'

Munro said he discovered Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, through social media and became increasingly interested in looksmaxxing, an online trend centred on improving physical appearance. He applied to the camp without initially expecting to be accepted, but received an acceptance call the night before it began.

'It was a super radical decision,' Munro told USA TODAY, explaining that he viewed the money as worth spending for the experience. 'I just thought, I'm a young kid. Money comes and goes. So might as well get the experience out,' he said. When his parents contacted him, Munro said he gave them a basic explanation of looksmaxxing and falsely told them he had won a giveaway from a YouTuber.

The seven-day Los Angeles camp was attended by 15 young men and was hosted by Clavicular and fellow creator Hexumlite. The programme included grooming, style and dating advice, alongside activities designed to build confidence and social skills.

A 19-year-old man spent $7,000 to attend Clavicular’s 7 day “Camp Looksmax” without telling his parents.



His parents panicked after discovering he was missing, and he now wants a $40,000 facial surgery.



(Via: NY Post) pic.twitter.com/1nuvM4QwMG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 21, 2026

Inside Clavicular's Looksmaxxing Camp

The first 'Camp Looksmax' session began on 1 October and was livestreamed around the clock on Clavicular's KICK channel. The camp was marketed as an educational retreat featuring a mansion, private chef, mentorship and opportunities to improve participants' appearance and confidence.

Munro said the experience changed his approach to socialising, particularly when speaking to women. He said he learned to stop overthinking conversations and simply approach people.

The camp also exposed participants to more extreme aspects of the looksmaxxing culture, including presentations about cosmetic procedures and jaw surgery. Looksmaxxing can range from conventional grooming and exercise to more extreme practices promoted online.

One example is 'bonesmashing', a dangerous practice involving repeated blows to the jaw in an attempt to alter its appearance. There is no evidence that the technique produces the claimed results.

Why He Wants $40,000 Double Jaw Surgery

Munro now says he wants to take his appearance transformation further. He described himself as reasonably good-looking with a strong physique but said he wanted to focus more on his face. At 'Camp Looksmax', he learned about double jaw surgery, which can involve repositioning the upper and lower jaws and may be performed for functional or cosmetic reasons.

Munro is now considering a procedure costing around $40,000 (£29,860), although he remains concerned about how his parents would react. He said that he believes being more attractive would improve his interactions with people generally and said the potential cost would be worth it to him. Munro said most of his friends viewed his decision to attend 'Camp Looksmax' positively, despite the controversy surrounding its host.

Clavicular has faced allegations, which he has denied. A sexual-assault claim was dropped from a civil lawsuit against him on 13 October, while criminal rape charges in Massachusetts remained pending.