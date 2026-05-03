A newly launched US mobile network is filtering content at the carrier level, making it the first American cell plan to permanently block pornography in a way that no account holder, including adults, can disable.

Radiant Mobile, a Christian-focused mobile virtual network operator running on T-Mobile US's 5G infrastructure, officially launched on 5 May 2026 with plans priced at £23.60 ($29.99) per month for unlimited talk, text and data. The network uses Israeli cybersecurity firm Allot to sort website domains into more than 100 content categories, blocking some permanently and leaving others to parental discretion.

On top of the hard pornography block, a default-on filter targeting what the company classifies as 'sexuality' content aims to remove gender-related and LGBT material from every device on the plan.

Network-Level Porn Blocks That Cannot Be Disabled

Network-level content blocking is not new. Authoritarian governments use it as the backbone of state censorship, and US telecoms already apply it to domains distributing malware. T-Mobile itself offers optional network-level adult content filters for children's phones that account holders can adjust. What distinguishes Radiant Mobile, according to cybersecurity experts, is that its pornography filter operates the same way but cannot be removed by anyone.

'Blocking in the network is certainly not new,' said David Choffnes, a computer science professor and executive director of Northeastern University's Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute, speaking to MIT Technology Review. 'What is new is a US cell plan instituting network-level blocks that can't be removed, even by adults.' The technology works by assigning individual website domains to categories. If a user tries to visit a domain in a blocked category, the page simply will not load.

🚨: A new U.S. mobile network called Radiant Mobile is launching, specifically marketed to Christians.https://t.co/OORotlKtmY



Radiant Mobile is a "Jesus-centric" mobile service launching on May 5, 2026, designed to provide a safe digital environment for Christian families.… pic.twitter.com/ACtRFvoTmM — CurioSphere (@CurioSphereX) May 3, 2026

The filtering is delivered through a partnership between Allot (NASDAQ: ALLT) and Compax Venture, the MVNO manager that sits between Radiant Mobile and T-Mobile. Their partnership, announced on 13 January 2026, deploys Allot's NetworkSecure platform, which the company describes as a 'zero-touch, clientless' system requiring no application installation on the subscriber's device. Allot says its platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile and fixed service providers and protect more than one billion subscribers globally.

Former Modelling Agent's Late-Night Revelation Builds Carrier

Paul Fisher, Radiant Mobile's founder, did not come from telecoms. He spent over three decades as a talent agent in the fashion industry, representing supermodels including Naomi Campbell and members of the Hilton and Getty families. He later hosted a reality television programme focused on finding people in rehabilitation facilities and homeless shelters and training them as models. Fisher has since said he regrets his role in that industry: 'Am I proud that I spent 35 years creating star models or star influencers? Not at all,' he told MIT Technology Review.

The pivot came, Fisher says, from a late-night spiritual experience. A conversation with fashion mogul Bernt Ullmann about Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile, which T-Mobile acquired in 2023 for £1 billion ($1.3 billion), showed him that a mobile network could be built around a specific community rather than a mass market. Fisher said God told him to 'do something in the faith-based industry.' He brought in Chris Klimis, a minister based in Orlando, as chief operating officer.

Klimis cited a survey commissioned by Barna Research that found 67% of pastors had a personal history with pornography use, and he cited separate data suggesting 52% of young people aged 11 to 13 have encountered pornographic content. 'We've got to figure out some way to close the door to the digital space,' Klimis said. Fisher told MIT Technology Review the company has received £13.8 million ($17.5 million) in investment from Compax Ventures, with Roger Bringmann, a vice president at Nvidia, identified as Radiant Mobile's lead investor and silent partner.

Fisher has been outreach to thousands of churches across the country, offering to direct a portion of each £23.60 ($29.99) monthly subscription to congregants' chosen church. He told MIT Technology Review he has longer-term plans to expand Radiant Mobile into markets with significant Christian populations, naming South Korea and Mexico.

Slippery Domain Problem and Radiant's Broader Blocks

The plan's gender content filter raises more complicated questions than its pornography block, because the category boundaries are drawn by Radiant Mobile itself. Anthony Re, a sales director at Allot, confirmed to MIT Technology Review that the company does not operate a dedicated gender category. Instead, LGBT-related content falls under its broader 'sexuality' category, which Radiant Mobile describes on its official website as covering 'sites that provide information on sex, sex and teenagers, and sexual education, without pornographic content.' That category is blocked by default across all plans but can be turned off by adult account holders.

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The subjectivity of how domains are categorised is Fisher's call to make, and he has already applied it in practice. The main Yale University website, yale.edu, sits in Allot's education category and remains accessible. But lgbtq.yale.edu, a distinct subdomain, has been placed in the sexuality category and blocked. Fisher suggested to MIT Technology Review that if LGBT content appeared prominently on Yale's main pages, the entire university domain could follow: 'If we see [the LGBTQ content] on the front pages consistently of Yale University, we'll block them too,' he said.

Choffnes expressed fundamental scepticism about both the technical reliability of the approach and its underlying premise. 'It's really hard to come up with a list of every website you think is problematic,' he said. 'I do believe in an open internet. I also believe that a lot of the internet is toxic, but I don't believe that this sledgehammer approach of blocking content is the right answer.'

To replace the domains it removes, Radiant Mobile plans to offer a library of Christian content including AI-generated Bible videos, saint stories, and children's content built around characters licensed from Elf Labs, which holds rights to Cinderella, Snow White, Pinocchio and other classic characters.

Radiant Mobile has built a business on the promise of a filtered internet, but the borders of that filter are drawn in pencil by a former modelling agent, and they are already moving.