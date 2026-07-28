Reports began flowing into the network outage tracking platform Downdetector around 4 p.m. ET. By 5 p.m., more than 63,000 people had reported issues with the network on the website. The disruption hit customers across the country, with the majority of the complaints coming from New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles.

T-Mobile posted a statement on X amid mounting complaints. 'Our teams are actively working on the reports of technical challenges impacting some customers,' the company wrote.

The carrier confirmed that resolving the service impacts was its highest priority. The company later confirmed that service had been fully restored for all customers and issued an apology for the difficulties experienced.

What SOS Mode Actually Means on Your Phone

The two-letter label that alarmed many users on Monday is a standard feature built into every modern smartphone, nothing to be alarmed about. When a phone displays SOS or SOS Only, it means the handset has lost its connection to its home carrier's network but can still reach at least one other cellular network for emergency purposes.

On an iPhone, the SOS indicator appears in the top corner of the screen and signals that no regular cellular connection is available. The phone has not failed. It has shifted into a restricted mode in which only emergency calls to services like 911 are permitted. Regular calls, text messages, and mobile data are blocked due to a lack of authenticated connection to T-Mobile's core network to authorise them.

Critically, a phone in SOS mode is not completely cut off. Any carrier operating in range can legally be required to carry a 911 call, regardless of whether the caller is a subscriber. That federal requirement means a T-Mobile customer whose phone shows SOS can still reach emergency services through a competing network's towers. For users of newer iPhone models, the safety net extends further: Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature allows a device to connect to orbiting satellites when no cellular network at all is available, routing emergency calls and messages through that link.

The root cause of Monday's outage had not been publicly confirmed by T-Mobile as of this writing. But an expert cited the downtime to 'core routing or software synchronisation glitch.'

Monday's outage is not T-Mobile's first significant network event in recent months. Earlier this year, a separate T-Mobile Fiber outage ran from 28 May to 2 June 2026, affecting home internet customers in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. Compensation for that disruption reportedly ranged from $10 to $75 per affected account.

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The July outage also affected customers who do not subscribe directly to T-Mobile. The carrier's network underpins several mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which are smaller wireless service brands that lease T-Mobile's infrastructure rather than operate their own towers. When T-Mobile's core network experiences a disruption, those downstream customers can be affected as well.

'Phone just said SOS for over an hour. Couldn't call my kids' school, couldn't pull up maps. Had no idea what was happening,' one frustrated customer complained on Reddit.

T-Mobile confirmed that the network had been fully restored. The company did not publicly specify how long the disruption lasted or how many customers were ultimately affected, beyond acknowledging that its teams had been working to address 'technical challenges impacting some customers.'