The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga filled headlines last year throughout both the winter and summer transfer windows. The entire football world expected the Frenchman to make the move to join Real Madrid, but was eventually convinced to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain. Now, it is being reported that the Spanish giants have reopened talks to sign the prolific striker.

Mbappe was always vocal about his desire to join Los Blancos, and it was widely expected that he would have done so on a free transfer when his contract with PSG expired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

It was seen as a massive betrayal by the Real Madrid faithful when PSG suddenly announced that the player had agreed to sign an extension that would keep him in Paris until 2025.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hinted a few times that he was no longer interested in pursuing the 24-year-old, but The Athletic is now claiming the contrary.

According to the outlet, the reigning European champions have reopened talks with PSG over a possible move. However, the Parisian side will not be inclined to let go of the forward without a massive fee. In fact, just like the previous summer, they may not be willing to accept even a huge offer.

However, Real Madrid is known for going after the biggest talents, and the recently concluded FIFA World Cup made it clear to the club's hierarchy that despite the perceived "betrayal" last summer, Mbappe is simply too good to let go.

Likewise, the club may have softened its stance after the player publicly admitted how he was brought to tears after his transfer did not push through last summer. He said that he was left so devastated that he took the time to cry it out when he was home recovering from an injury that he picked up from international duty.

Mbappe also recently defended Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane after French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet made some disrespectful comments about him.

There are still a few years left before Mbappe becomes available, and it remains to be seen if conversations between Real Madrid and PSG will bear fruit. The relationship between the two clubs has not been the best in recent months, especially after the tug-of-war over Mbappe.

There was a fair bit of mud-slinging that took place, but business is business and a deal may still be struck at some point.