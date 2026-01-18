Nick Fuentes, the far-right activist and white nationalist, was photographed socialising with controversial influencer Andrew Tate at a Miami nightclub over the weekend. He declined an offer of female company with the now-viral phrase 'Nah, I'm good', drawing renewed scrutiny of the convergence between extremist figures and online misogynists.

In scenes widely shared on social media, Fuentes was seen alongside Tate and other online personalities at the Miami venue. Video clips and images posted on X by several users appear to show Fuentes dismissing an offer to have women join him, using the phrase that quickly circulated online.

High-Profile Figures Converge in Miami

Fuentes, 25, is a polarising American right-wing figure who has long been identified as a white nationalist and extremist leader and has been banned from multiple mainstream platforms for hate speech violations. Fuentes's social media bans have included suspensions from X (formerly Twitter) just before Elon Musk's takeover, followed by later reinstatements under controversial moderation decisions. His digital footprint and rhetoric have included Holocaust denial and overtly bigoted statements, which have been extensively documented by civil rights groups such as the Anti-Defamation League.

Nick Fuentes meets Andrew Tate for the first time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjVaA0A4pa — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) January 18, 2026

Andrew Tate, 38, is a British-American former kickboxer whose online fame stems from provocative commentary on masculinity and gender roles. Tate has been sued and charged in Romania over human trafficking and rape allegations; authorities there arrested him in late 2025, though he maintains his innocence and his legal case continues.

The two figures socialising at a popular South Beach venue illustrate how influencers with overlapping audiences converge in real-world spaces. A Reddit thread from the r/LivestreamFail community also claims to show Fuentes, Tate and others partying at the club, although the comment-based thread lacks verifiable sourcing beyond user-submitted media.

Nick Fuentes meeting Andrew Tate is giving pic.twitter.com/PNAWXQ1MHg — 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 (@ImperiumFirst) January 18, 2026

Online Reaction and Social Footprint

The footage that went viral on X appears to show Fuentes rejecting a suggestion that he take women back to his hotel, responding instead with 'Nah, I'm good' — a refusal that has since become a talking point online. The original post cited by social media users does not include an extended interview or context beyond the brief interaction, and no independent verification of who offered the women or the full exchange has been publicly provided as of publication. No press release or official statement has been issued by either Tate or Fuentes regarding the incident.

"Yo Nick, I'm gonna bring some Girls over"



Fuentes - "Nah, I'm good" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z6XXv8nhI2 — KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) January 18, 2026

The viral clip has generated a mix of commentary, from supporters of both men characterising it as harmless nightlife footage to critics arguing it exemplifies broader issues around the normalisation of misogyny and extremist figures in mainstream spaces.

Extremism and Misogyny: Context Matters

Experts who track online extremism say both figures occupy spaces long criticised for promoting misogynistic and antisemitic ideologies. Fuentes, who describes himself as a leader of the 'Groypers', has promoted rhetoric including anti-women and racist themes, according to civil rights organisations and researchers. The Anti-Defamation League has documented repeated instances of Fuentes's online rhetoric, including sexist comments and threats, which have drawn widespread condemnation.

Andrew Tate , Nick Fuentes , Sneako Myron Gains this like the avengers of Grifting😂😂 #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/WthGFV2900 — h2.blk (@H2Blacko) January 18, 2026

Tate's influence has been linked to the so-called 'manosphere', a collection of online communities that espouse anti-feminist views. Analysts have noted that his arrest and the allegations in Romania have not diminished support among certain online groups; rather, they have galvanised a faction of followers who defend him on social platforms.

Both men's online activities have attracted academic and policy attention. Studies of digital gendered abuse have shown that figures like Tate, even when banned from major platforms, continue to generate significant engagement and are central to debates about online misogyny and the limits of platform moderation.

Regardless of the intent behind the footage, the Miami nightclub encounter between Fuentes and Tate highlights how fringe personalities continue to assert visibility in mainstream settings, blurring the boundaries between online notoriety and public life.