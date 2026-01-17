Far‑right commentator Nick Fuentes has expressed support for the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, suggesting the killing was justified. Good, a 37‑year‑old Minneapolis mother of three, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal operation on Jan. 7, 2026. Video of the incident appears to show Good's vehicle moving away from officers when the fatal shots were fired.

In the video, Fuentes expanded his comments by invoking George Floyd, whose 2020 death in Minneapolis became a global flashpoint on police brutality and racial justice. Floyd, a 46‑year‑old Black man, died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest, despite Floyd repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

Fuentes Backs Deaths of Good and Floyd

Fuentes framed the shooting not as a tragedy but as a positive event in a struggle for what he described as the 'future of civilisation and whether white people exist as a race'. He suggested that those on his side should not mourn Good's death and claimed the incident was part of a larger political conflict rather than an isolated killing.

'I don't think there is anything tragic about it at all. I think it's good. I think it's good that George Floyd died. I think it's good that she died ... It's one less idiot in the world,' Fuentes said. This sentiment is aligned with the commentator's previous takes, which democrats deemed as xenophobic, racist and far-right nationalist.

Nick Fuentes celebrates the death of Renee Good: "I don't think there is anything tragic about it at all. I think it's good. I think it's good that George Floyd died. I think it's good that she died ... It's one less idiot in the world." pic.twitter.com/X4vORLEEMQ — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 15, 2026

Fuentes Wields Influence Over Far-Right Audiences

Fuentes is a far-right political commentator known for promoting white nationalist and extremist views. He has a track record of racist, antisemitic and sexist commentary, and has been criticised for previous statements praising controversial historical figures and spreading harmful ideologies.

Similar to how Charlie Kirk is influential in conservative commentary, commenters say the conservative audience don't just watch Fuentes for entertainment, they look to him for guidance on how to think about politics and social issues. His opinions often shape the way his followers understand event.

Because he has a loyal audience, his supporters often repeat his ideas on social media and defend his statements, which makes even shocking remarks reach a wider audience. X users say his comments about deaths or tragedies are concerning. They're not just random 'rage-baits', his audience may take them seriously or see them as acceptable to say themselves.

Public Condemns Celebration of Good's Death

Many users expressed disgust at the idea of celebrating the death of a woman, regardless of political stance. One critic labelled his viewpoint 'repulsive', suggesting it was something best ignored because of its toxic nature and lack of empathy.

Others drew attention to hypocrisy in his words, noting how some far-right commentators decry violence when it affects their own side but celebrate it in other contexts, like Charlie Kirk's death. Supporters of Good's family and critics of ICE also used the opportunity to front the human cost of the Minneapolis shooting, emphasising that Good was a mother and not actively engaged in violent acts when she was shot.

Good and Floyd's Death Sparked Protests

The deaths of Good and Floyd sparked very different reactions online and in real life, but both triggered public outcry. Floyd's death was widely filmed and shared, leading to massive protests across the United States and internationally against police brutality and systemic racism. People demanded accountability, justice and police reform. Some commentators said it was the nail in the coffin for Donald Trump's second term at the time, which he lost to former US President Joe Biden.

Good's death, while less publicised nationally, drew attention because of the extreme comments from figures like Nick Fuentes, who dismissed the tragedy that followed the Minneapolis shooting entirely. Democratic leaders such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries characterised the shooting as an 'abomination' and called for a deeper investigation into federal immigration enforcement tactics. Even well‑known conservative commentators such as Joe Rogan have criticised the handling of the shooting and questioned the Trump administration's narrative that Good intentionally threatened officers.