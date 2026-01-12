Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are facing claims of a "lack of chemistry" after a moment from their 2026 Golden Globes red carpet appearance went viral online.

On Sunday, 11 January 2026, the Beverly Hilton played host to the 83rd edition of the ceremony, a night defined by Timothée Chalamet's milestone victory for Marty Supreme and a fashion parade that practically stopped traffic.

Yet, amidst the sea of couture and champagne, it was the arrival of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas that sparked a digital firestorm. While the couple has spent nearly a decade projecting an image of ironclad domestic bliss, a single viral clip from the evening has left social media users questioning whether the spark has started to flicker.

The footage, captured by The Hollywood Reporter and shared across X, shows the pair posing for a wall of flashing cameras. Almost immediately, the comments section transformed into a battleground of amateur body language experts.

Netizens were quick to point out what they perceived to be a 'lack of chemistry' between the Jonases, with critics suggesting their interactions felt more like a rehearsed professional engagement than a romantic night out.

One observer noted that the couple seemed disconnected, sparking a wave of speculation that has since cast a shadow over their otherwise glamorous appearance.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a date night at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OL66mqTVSi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2026

The Anatomy Of High-Voltage Glamour: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Lack Chemistry?

Fashion-wise, the couple was nothing short of a masterpiece. Priyanka, 43, commanded the room in a custom midnight-blue Dior gown, a creation of Jonathan Anderson that blended regal tradition with avant-garde flair.

The off-shoulder silhouette featured a dramatic satin ribbon bow at the waist, trailing into a voluminous skirt that swept across the red carpet with every step. Beside her, 33-year-old Nick Jonas opted for the timeless elegance of a classic tuxedo and bow tie, a sharp sartorial choice that allowed his wife's electric look to take centre stage.

Despite the online chatter regarding a 'lack of chemistry', those standing closer to the action witnessed a far more intimate reality. During the frantic moments of the red carpet, Priyanka was spotted tenderly adjusting Nick's bow tie, while he was seen carefully fixing a stray lock of her hair before she moved to present an award alongside Blackpink's Lisa.

A Decade Of Devotion Behind The Lens

To understand the couple's current dynamic, one must look at the foundation they have built since their fairy-tale wedding in 2018. Since welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, in 2022, the pair has consistently used their public platforms to defend their bond.

Just days before the Golden Globes, Priyanka shared an intimate Instagram video of Nick relaxing in a pool, captioned simply 'Home,' a nod to the comfort they find in one another away from the cameras.

For his part, Nick has often used his music as a diary of their romance, particularly in his 2021 album, Spaceman. His recent social media activity also features snippets from a romantic getaway, including a video of Priyanka set to the track Senorita by Diljit Dosanjh and J Balvin.

The lyrics Jonas highlighted in his caption served as a direct compliment to his wife, proving that the 'Sucker' singer is still very much enamoured.

Whether the 'lack of chemistry' claims are a genuine observation or merely the result of a cynical internet culture, the Jonases seem determined to let their history do the talking.

Having survived nearly ten years in the spotlight together, they appear content to navigate the 'craziness' of Hollywood hand-in-hand, bow ties and hair strands perfectly in place.