In a startling development at Los Angeles Superior Court, celebrated defence attorney Alan Jackson has abandoned his representation of Nick Reiner—the 32-year-old accused of murdering his parents, legendary film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner—but not before issuing a provocative statement about his client's innocence.

The announcement sent shockwaves through a case that has captivated legal observers and Hollywood insiders alike.

Jackson, the same lawyer who previously defended Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Karen Read, withdrew from the high-profile case during what was scheduled to be Nick's arraignment on Wednesday, 7 January.

Instead of entering a plea, Jackson's team met briefly with their client inside the courtroom before conferring privately with Judge Theresa McGonigle for approximately ten minutes.

When they returned, Jackson delivered four words that would reverberate through the media: 'Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder, print that.'

The dramatic exit left all scrambling for answers. Jackson explained to assembled reporters that 'it's not possible for us to continue our representation' of Nick, citing unspecified ethical and legal constraints that prevented him from elaborating further.

Despite this professional restraint, his parting words appeared designed to send a clear message about his assessment of his former client's culpability.

The Charges and Legal Proceedings

Nick stands accused of two counts of first-degree murder following the brutal stabbing deaths of his parents at their Brentwood home on 14 December 2025.

The high-profile nature of the case—touching as it does on Hollywood royalty and questions of mental health within affluent families—has dominated headlines since the 32-year-old appeared in court donning a shaved head and brown inmate jumpsuit. His arraignment date was subsequently rescheduled to 23 February, granting defence counsel additional time to prepare their strategy.

The decision to withdraw raises tantalising questions about what Jackson discovered during his brief tenure that made continued representation untenable. A source close to the matter told the New York Times that Jackson's exit had nothing to do with professional failings on his part, emphasising that 'he had been a professional throughout the process.' This cryptic assurance only deepened speculation about the true reasons behind his departure.

Nick Reiner Murder Trial: Mental Health and Anticipated Defence

Nick's mental health history looms large over these proceedings. He has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a variant of schizophrenia, and sources suggest that a change in his medication precipitated a severe deterioration in the weeks immediately preceding his parents' deaths.

His troubled background—marked by a long struggle with addiction and documented psychological difficulties—appears central to any potential defence strategy.

Legal analysts anticipate that Nick will plead not guilty by reason of insanity, a route well-established in California law for defendants facing serious charges whilst contending with significant mental illness. Public defender Kimberly Greene, who has assumed representation following Jackson's withdrawal, will now navigate these murky waters.

The Reiner family has remained remarkably composed through this ordeal. When asked whether Nick's siblings—Jake, 34, and Romy, 28—were aware of Jackson's departure, Greene responded candidly that 'we've had no contact with the family. We don't think they knew.'

A family spokesperson subsequently released a statement affirming that they possessed 'the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.'

Jackson's parting declaration, however cryptic his reasoning for departing, may prove significant as this unprecedented case unfolds over the coming months.