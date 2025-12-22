In a convergence of pop culture and high-stakes politics, the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) AmericaFest in Phoenix has become the backdrop for an unexpected alliance. Erika Kirk, the widow of the organisation's late founder Charlie Kirk, stepped into the spotlight to interview rap sensation Nicki Minaj, but the conversation quickly shifted from music to a shared sense of defiance.

Amidst the neon lights and roaring conservative crowds, both women found common ground in their refusal to be silenced by an increasingly hostile digital landscape. When Kirk asked Minaj how she handles backlash, the rapper's simple reply, 'I did not notice,' prompted a moment of solidarity, with Kirk agreeing, 'I don't think about them,' and Minaj quipping, 'Bingo! We don't even think about them.'

Solidarity Against Public Scrutiny

During the high-profile interview on Sunday, Erika Kirk took the opportunity to ask the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker how she navigates the nonstop criticism she receives from her own industry. Minaj has faced various criticisms not just as a Trump supporter, but as an artist, too.

She was embroiled in public feuds with other high-profile musicians, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Mariah Carey. Lil' Kim also called Minaj a copycat.

Erika said they were 'busy building' and Minaj added that they were 'the cool kids' and the 'other people' were the 'disgruntled' ones who were 'angry with themselves.'

Erika Kirk: “I know that you are getting a lot of backlash from your own industry. What is your reaction to that?”



Nicki Minaj: “I didn't notice… We’re the cool kids. The other people, they’re the ones who are still just disgruntled.”



I’m officially a Nicki Minaj fan! pic.twitter.com/pOjp8ax1qW — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 21, 2025

Personal Attacks Against Erika Kirk

The conversation comes on the heels of both women facing various forms of backlash. Minaj has been a hot topic on social media after publicly supporting Donald Trump's administration. Meanwhile, Erika had to endure harsh criticism on social media following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

Many noticed that Erika has been more visible at various public events after she lost her husband. She even joined Trump in the Oval Office for the swearing-in ceremony of the US Ambassador to India, which raised eyebrows.

Some called out Erika for being 'everywhere but with her kids.' Another questioned her behaviour around married men after her onstage hug with Vice President JD Vance went viral.

Erika introduced Vance at a TPUSA event in October, and they embraced. However, eagle-eyed critics noticed that she touched the back of his head, and they found it too intimate and inappropriate.

Erika made headlines again for the same reason when she received the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy award from country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, at the Fox Nation Awards on 6 November. The widow hugged both, but she rubbed Aldean's back, attracting another round of backlash for allegedly acting inappropriately.

A Call To End 'Disgusting' Conspiracy Theories

Beyond the personal critiques, Erika has been forced to confront a darker side of the internet: the rise of unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's murder. Some online circles have pushed narratives suggesting Erika was involved in the tragedy or stands to profit significantly from it.

During a recent Fox News appearance, Kirk clapped back at these claims, describing them as a 'mind virus' that is 'absolutely disgusting'. She has pleaded with the public to respect her family's privacy, noting that such theories are a cruel distraction while she raises a three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son in the wake of their father's death. She asked the critics to 'Stop' their unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie's death.