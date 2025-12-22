Nicki Minaj has been hit by a growing backlash after comments she made on national television were condemned by viewers and advocacy groups as transphobic, sparking a new wave of online fury and renewed scrutiny over how such remarks are allowed to air on mainstream broadcasts.

The controversy stems from an on-air segment in which Minaj repeatedly made statements including 'if you are born a boy, be a boy' and 'boys will be boys', comments that went unchallenged during the broadcast and swiftly spread across social media.

Within hours of the programme airing, clips of the exchange were being widely shared online, with critics arguing the language reinforced harmful stereotypes around gender identity.

What Was Said During the Broadcast

In an X post, Minaj emphasised traditional views of gender, repeating variations of the phrase 'be a boy' and framing the message as affirming rather than controversial.

The comments were delivered emphatically and without apparent interruption, a detail that has become a focal point of the backlash.

Viewers noted that the segment moved on without contextual clarification or pushback, prompting questions about editorial responsibility when contentious statements are aired live on national platforms.

Why the Remarks Sparked Criticism

Following the broadcast, social media users and LGBTQ+ advocates criticised the comments as transphobic, arguing that they dismiss or invalidate the experiences of transgender and gender-diverse people.

According to Variety, the remarks were made during a televised conversation in which Nicki Minaj discussed gender and identity in a politically charged setting, a context that has intensified scrutiny of the language used and the decision to air it without challenge.

Critics said the remarks oversimplified complex issues around gender identity and contributed to stigmatising narratives.

The criticism was largely framed around the language used, rather than intent, with many stressing that public figures carry influence and that wording matters, particularly on high-profile television programmes.

Backlash Grows Across Social Media

The reaction online was swift. Hashtags referencing Nicki Minaj and the 'be a boy' comments began trending, with thousands of posts calling for accountability.

Some fans expressed disappointment, while others defended the rapper's right to express personal views, underscoring the polarised response.

saying this when 50% of your fanbase are transgender is- — stuncalis (@stuncalis) December 21, 2025

"if you are born a Boy, be a boy, there is nothing wrong with being a boy how about that?"



only batshit crazy humans have a problem with that sentence — J.GrayDigital (@jgraydigital) December 21, 2025

Screenshots and video clips from the broadcast were widely shared, amplifying the reach of the moment far beyond its original airing and driving further debate across platforms.

Silence From Minaj and the Broadcaster

As of the time of writing, neither Minaj nor the broadcaster involved has issued a public statement addressing the controversy.

The absence of an immediate response has itself become part of the story, with commentators noting that delays in clarification often intensify online backlash.

No sponsors or partners have publicly commented, and there has been no indication of formal complaints or regulatory action linked to the segment.

A Familiar Flashpoint in a Wider Culture Debate

The incident has been widely framed as part of a broader cultural debate around gender identity, free expression and celebrity accountability.

Similar controversies involving high-profile figures have increasingly played out in real time on social media, where reactions can escalate rapidly after televised moments.

For Minaj, the backlash adds to a growing list of public flashpoints that draw intense attention beyond music, reflecting how celebrity statements are now scrutinised as closely as creative output.

What Observers Are Watching Next

Attention is now focused on whether Minaj will address the criticism directly or whether the broadcaster will offer context or clarification.

Media analysts say the handling of the aftermath may shape how long the controversy remains in the spotlight.

For now, the 'be a boy' comments continue to circulate widely, ensuring the debate remains active as audiences assess the responsibilities of stars and networks alike.