The global superstar known for her chart-topping hits and 'Barbie' persona is currently facing a different kind of spotlight. Despite living in the United States since the age of five, Nicki Minaj has recently sparked a firestorm of online debate regarding her legal status in the country.

As a prominent figure in the music industry, her personal history is often a topic of public interest, and it has become even more intense, especially to her critics, after she publicly supported President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Netizens, including TV personalities, are talking about Minaj's citizenship amid calls for her deportation.

Perez Hilton Sparks Viral Debate on TikTok

The conversation reached a fever pitch following a TikTok post by celebrity gossip columnist Perez Hilton. In the video, Hilton addressed the growing speculation surrounding Minaj's background and her recent political alignments. He highlighted the irony of her support for specific policies while her own status remains technically precarious. 'She's not a US citizen,' Perez said after doing some research about the 'Bang Bang' singer.

He added that it was 'interesting' that Minaj had lived in the country for 35 years without becoming a US citizen.

Minaj's citizenship remains unclear to many, with some questioning the same issue on X, formerly Twitter. One asked, 'Is Nicki Minaj a US citizen?' adding that if the artist is not, then, 'we the people should deport her.'

is nicki minaj a US citizen? i ask because i do not think she is. if she isn't, i think we the people should deport her. — Harriett Nyborg (@HarriettNyborg) December 30, 2025

Nicki Minaj Admits She Is Still Not a US Citizen

During a TikTok Live session in September 2024, Minaj candidly admitted to fans that she has never officially become a United States citizen. 'I'm not a citizen of America. Isn't that crazy?', she said before expressing frustration, admitting that she believed she deserved an 'honorary citizenship' for the millions in taxes she has contributed to the country.

'You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago,' she added.

Despite not being a US citizen, Minaj was proud of her roots, telling her fans that she was 'born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago.' Her revelation, however, shocked many who had assumed she deserved a blue passport for her massive contribution to the country.

A Lawful Permanent Resident

Many wonder how Minaj has navigated the US immigration system since her arrival in the country at the age of 5. Apparently, she is a lawful permanent resident, commonly known as a green card holder. This status allows individuals to live and work in the US indefinitely, though it does not provide the right to vote or hold certain government positions.

Minaj is not the only artist in the country who remains a non-US citizen. Rihanna is in the same position, and the Barbados-born singer has no plans of changing her citizenship.

Petition to Deport Gains 20,000 Signatures

After publicly embracing her support for Trump and MAGA, the self-proclaimed Queen of Rap is facing calls for deportation and allegations that she's an illegal immigrant. One TikToker, however, shut down rumors questioning her immigration status, saying, Minaj 'did the process the way you're supposed to do it.'

An online petition to deport Minaj back to Trinidad and Tobago has already received over 20,000 signatures. The petition urged the immigration officers to review her residency status in the US and deport her back to her birth country due to her 'harmful rhetoric.'

The reaction sprang from Minaj's appearance at the Turning Point USA (TPUSA) AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. She joined Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, onstage and during their interview, the singer mentioned 'boys should be boys,' which the petitioner found 'insensitive' and undermining those who 'looked up to her advocacy.'