After questions surrounding Nicki Minaj's citizenship resurfaced online, the rapper once again found herself at the centre of viral controversy. Old mugshots began circulating on social media, with some users tagging Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following her surprise appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest and her increasingly vocal support for the Trump administration and MAGA politics.

The backlash quickly escalated. Among the reactions was a Change.org petition titled 'Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad,' which has now amassed more than 50,000 signatures.

But the core question remains: do petitions like this carry any legal weight at all? The short answer is no. Here is why the viral effort to deport the rapper to Trinidad and Tobago has no legal standing.

Petition to 'Deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad'

Calls to deport Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad and Tobago, have intensified, sparking a petition initiated by Pedonika Minaj.

The petition summarises the concerns surrounding the rapper:

Nicki Minaj has reportedly exhibited erratic behavior, including harassing the Carters without cause. Her marriage to registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, whom she is said to defend aggressively, has further heightened public concern. Many argue that her actions pose a potential threat to both individuals and the wider community. Supporters of the petition believe that deporting her to Trinidad could help ensure safety and hold her accountable.

The petition itself states, 'Deporting Nicki Minaj back to her home country, Trinidad, seems the most viable solution to curtail her harmful actions. It would ensure the safety of American citizens and send a clear message that harassment and support of criminal activity will not be tolerated.'

It also urges public participation: 'Let us stand together in urging the authorities to take immediate action for the safety and well-being of all involved. Sign this petition to make our voices heard and ensure that justice is served.'

Sonia from Green Bay commented on the petition: 'As a member of a federally recognized tribe not given any say other than the right to vote that we received last, we received citizenship last, and my relatives from Mexico are being treated like criminals I want the same treatment then with every rich person in America including her and Elon and any of the others who are bringing harm to my people...'

Chelsea Sierra also expressed her sentiments towards Minaj in the petition, saying that they're also immigrants, but said that doesn't mean they support the rapper.

They wrote: 'What I don't support is defending your rapist brother who sexually abused his stepdaughter. I don't support marrying a sex offender. And I don't support ruining your body with drugs, alongside getting bad BBLs. All the things that Nicki has done. I think deporting her is the best choice of action. Besides, she can be with her family in Trinidad. She needs help. And she's going to be losing her home anyway, we all know this. Send this woman back!!'

The Reality: Petition Lacks Legal Weight

The effort of people when they want to accomplish something is commendable, given that they have exerted an effort, but the truth is, petitions such as this don't really carry any legal weight.

Change.org petition is a symbolic tool of persuasion, not a legally binding document. It is a tool for public advocacy, allowing people to express opinions and demonstrate support for a cause, but it does not create any legal obligation for authorities to act.

According to Change.org, signing or creating a petition does not guarantee that a government or organization will implement the requested action, as the platform is intended for raising awareness rather than enforcing laws.

While petitions can influence public opinion or generate media attention, they cannot compel legal or official action on their own.

Based on Change.org alone, deporting Nicki Minaj through petition signatures is not legally possible. Born Onika Tanya Maraj, Minaj moved to the US at the age of five.

She has publicly stated in September 2024 and throughout late 2025 that she is not a US citizen, despite having lived in the country for decades and paying millions in taxes.

Minaj has explained that while she arrived as an undocumented child, her mother eventually obtained a Green Card and lawful residency, which typically allows children to adjust their status through their parents.

Although she is not a citizen, Minaj is protected by due process. In 2025, the US Supreme Court reaffirmed that individuals cannot be deported solely based on public opinion; authorities must establish specific legal grounds for removal, such as visa violations or certain criminal convictions, in a court of law.