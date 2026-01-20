The long-rumoured tension surrounding Nicola Peltz's wedding dress has now been pulled into the open after Brooklyn Beckham publicly detailed a breakdown that he says reshaped his family life. Brooklyn Beckham, 26, addressed the ongoing feud for the first time on Monday by sharing a lengthy Instagram statement about his relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

He said he had remained silent for years but felt forced to speak after claiming his parents had taken the dispute to the press.

Brooklyn Beckham Breaks His Silence

In his statement, Brooklyn wrote that he had made every effort to keep family matters private but no longer had a choice. He said, 'I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.' Brooklyn added that his parents had, throughout his life, controlled narratives about the family through the media, social platforms and public appearances.

He further alleged that these narratives were maintained through what he described as performative posts and carefully managed family events. Brooklyn claimed that he had recently seen the lengths his parents would go to in placing what he called lies in the media. He said this was often done at the expense of others in order to protect a public image.

Claims Of Pressure And Control

Brooklyn stated that his parents had attempted for years to interfere with his relationship with Peltz, long before their wedding in 2022. He addressed reports that tension began when Victoria Beckham stopped designing Peltz's wedding dress shortly before the ceremony. According to Brooklyn, David and Victoria repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name.

He wrote that his refusal affected a payday and claimed their treatment of him changed afterwards. Brooklyn also alleged that during wedding planning, his mother called him 'evil' over seating arrangements that included both his Nanny Sandra and Peltz's Naunni at the top table. He said both women were included because they did not have their husbands present, while both sets of parents were seated at adjacent tables.

Wedding Day Allegations

Brooklyn went on to claim that the night before the wedding, members of his family told him Peltz was 'not family'. He alleged that his parents later sent his brothers to attack him on social media, before blocking him during the summer. Brooklyn also referred to claims made by his brother Cruz, who said late last year that Brooklyn had blocked the entire family online.

One of the most serious allegations concerned the wedding reception itself, held in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022 in front of around 500 guests. Brooklyn claimed his mother 'hijacked' his first dance with Peltz after singer Marc Anthony invited him to the stage. He said Victoria was waiting there and danced with him instead, adding, 'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.'

Aftermath And Renewed Vows

Brooklyn said the moment left him feeling uncomfortable and humiliated, describing it as one of the worst experiences of his life. He explained that he and Peltz later renewed their vows in private. According to Brooklyn, this was done to create new memories associated with their wedding day that did not involve anxiety or embarrassment.

He also accused his family of valuing public promotion and endorsements above personal relationships. Brooklyn alleged that 'Brand Beckham comes first' and claimed that family support was measured by social media appearances and photo opportunities. He added that despite years of showing up for fashion shows, parties and press events, his mother refused to support Peltz's request to help displaced dogs during the Los Angeles fires.

Standing By Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn strongly denied claims that Peltz controls him, stating that he had been controlled by his parents for most of his life. He wrote that he grew up with overwhelming anxiety, which he said disappeared after stepping away from his family. Brooklyn concluded his statement by saying he and Peltz want peace, privacy and happiness, not a life shaped by image, press or manipulation.

Representatives for David and Victoria Beckham did not respond to requests for comment at the time of reporting.