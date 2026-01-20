Brooklyn Beckham has spoken publicly about a dispute with his parents that he says could have had long-term implications for his career and earning potential, after alleging he was asked to sign away the commercial rights to his name ahead of his 2022 wedding.

The 26-year-old, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, said the request was made shortly before his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz. He has said the proposal would have restricted his ability to use his own name for professional and commercial projects.

The claim has prompted renewed scrutiny of Brooklyn Beckham's independent career path, his personal finances, and how branding and name rights can shape earnings within high-profile celebrity families.

Career and Earnings to Date

Brooklyn Beckham has pursued a varied career since his teenage years, beginning with modelling work in the mid-2010s. He appeared in international fashion editorials and later took on brand ambassador roles, including partnerships with technology and lifestyle companies.

Alongside modelling, he has explored photography, publishing a book in 2017, and has more recently focused on food-related projects and social media content. He regularly shares cooking videos with his online following and has launched several short-lived culinary ventures.

Estimates of his personal net worth vary, but it is widely reported to be in the low millions, separate from the far larger combined wealth of his parents. While his professional direction has shifted over time, his public profile has continued to attract endorsement and media opportunities independent of the wider Beckham brand.

Dispute Over Name and Brand Rights

In a recent social media post, Brooklyn Beckham said he was asked to transfer the commercial rights to his name prior to his wedding. He said he declined, citing concerns about long-term control over his identity and future earnings.

Name and image rights are a central component of celebrity income, underpinning licensing deals, endorsements and business ventures. Ownership of those rights determines who can commercially exploit a public figure's name and likeness, and on what terms.

No legal documentation relating to the allegation has been made public, and neither David nor Victoria Beckham has commented directly on the claim. The Beckham family has long operated a broad portfolio of branding and licensing ventures under the family name.

Family Tensions and Independence

Brooklyn Beckham has previously said the dispute formed part of wider family tensions that affected his confidence and wellbeing. He has stated that stepping back from certain family dynamics allowed him to focus more clearly on his own decisions and career direction.

He has framed the situation as an effort to establish greater autonomy, both personally and professionally, rather than as a dispute centred purely on money. His remarks have focused on control and independence rather than specific financial figures.

Looking Ahead

Brooklyn Beckham continues to develop projects across food, media and digital platforms. Retaining control over his name and branding gives him flexibility to pursue partnerships without relying on a family-owned commercial structure.

While the long-term impact of the dispute on his finances remains uncertain, the episode highlights the legal and economic considerations that can arise when personal relationships intersect with commercial interests in prominent families.

As his career evolves, decisions around branding and ownership are likely to play a significant role in shaping both his earning potential and professional independence in the years ahead.