Nicolás Maduro has suffered a dramatic fall from power, now detained inside one of America's most feared federal jails after his capture by US forces in early January.

The 63-year-old former Venezuelan leader is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in New York, a facility repeatedly condemned by judges, lawyers and former inmates for its conditions.

His detention marks a sharp escalation in US-Venezuela tensions and places him at the centre of a high-profile criminal case unfolding on American soil.

His wife, Cilia Flores, has also been placed in federal custody following a dramatic operation ordered by Washington.

Maduro Inside 'Hell On Earth' Jail

Maduro was ousted and arrested by the US government on charges that include narco-terrorism conspiracy, drug trafficking and possession of machine guns and destructive devices. Prosecutors allege he played a central role in allowing cocaine shipments to flow through Venezuela while in power.

He made his first appearance at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in Manhattan on 5 January 2026, standing before Judge Alvin Hellerstein in shackles. Speaking through an interpreter, Maduro rejected the court's authority and declared: 'I am still the president of my country.'

'I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela,' and later added, 'I'm innocent. I'm not guilty. I'm a decent man, the president of my country,' Maduro told a judge as per The Star.

After the hearing, Maduro was transported back to MDC Brooklyn, where he remains ahead of his next court date on 17 March 2026. Detainees have repeatedly described the jail, lawyers and officials as a 'hell on earth' due to its violent history and harsh living conditions.

Maduro's Jail Housed Other Big Names

MDC Brooklyn has long been used to hold some of the most notorious and recognisable defendants in the US justice system. Maduro now joins a list that includes rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, whose lawyers argued the facility was 'not fit for pre-trial detention.'

The jail has also housed singer R Kelly before his federal sex trafficking conviction, Ghislaine Maxwell before her sentencing for crimes linked to Jeffrey Epstein, and disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Other former detainees include Martin Shkreli, Michael Cohen and Mexican drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán.

More recently, the facility has held Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras, as well as Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada Garcia of the Sinaloa cartel. Hugo Carvajal, a former Venezuelan intelligence chief who broke with Maduro, is also among those detained there.

Facts About the Metropolitan Detention Centre

MDC Brooklyn is New York City's only remaining federal jail and has become notorious well beyond its walls.

A Facility Judges Try to Avoid

Several federal judges have refused to send defendants to MDC, citing its conditions. In January 2024, Judge Jesse Furman wrote that 'it has gotten to the point that it is routine' for judges to reduce sentences due to conditions of confinement at the jail.

Deaths, Violence and Lockdowns

At least two inmates were killed by other prisoners in 2024, while multiple stabbings were recorded. Since 2020, 17 people have died in custody.

Former detainee Sean Chaney said: 'This is the type of stuff that goes on in MDC, because of the just inhumane conditions.'

Infamous Conditions and Scandals

The jail suffered a week-long power outage during freezing weather in January 2019, leaving inmates without heat or light. New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes later said: 'MDC is notorious for dangerous and inhumane conditions that have resulted in multiple inmate deaths.'

What Maduro Could Experience

While held at MDC, Maduro may face extended lockdowns, limited access to visitors and restricted time outside his cell. Violence, overcrowding and sanitation complaints remain persistent concerns.

Attorney Dan McGuinness, who represents MDC detainees, described the jail as 'an absolute tinderbox of an environment.' For a man who once ruled Venezuela from the presidential palace, life inside MDC marks a stark and highly public fall from power.

A Stark Fall From Power

While detained, Maduro is expected to face extended lockdowns, restricted movement, limited visitors and ongoing safety concerns. For a man who ruled Venezuela for more than a decade, life inside MDC Brooklyn represents a brutal reversal of fortune and a highly public reckoning that is far from over.