Nicole Kidman has ushered in 2026 with a quietly pointed message that many fans see as a line in the sand.

In a New Year sentimental Instagram story focused entirely on her daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, the Oscar-winning actress notably made no reference to her husband, Keith Urban, fuelling fresh speculation about the state of their relationship.

The image captured Kidman in a tender family moment with her children, with a caption that spoke volumes: 'Looking forward into 2026 xx.'

While Kidman has not made any formal public statement confirming a divorce, multiple outlets and sources close to the actress say the post reflects a deliberate emotional reset after a difficult period.

Kidman's New Year Instagram Post

With a warm Instagram post featuring her children, Sunday and Faith, in a loving family moment, Nicole Kidman greeted 2026.

The post was carefully chosen to emphasise maternal ties over marital status, exuding optimism and forward motion.

Keith Urban was notably absent, underscoring the couple's separation during the divorce. Fans interpreted Kidman's caption, 'Looking forward into 2026 xx,' as both cheerful and pointed, encouraging discussion about her post-marriage outlook.

The image selection focused on recovery and family harmony, struck a chord with followers going through similar life upheavals. Support for Kidman's seeming embrace of independence erupted on social media.

'Nicole and the girls are in Australia for Christmas,' a source informed People in December 2025. 'This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall. She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home. She's very excited.'

According to insiders, the message carried optimism and intent, reflecting a personality who has drawn a line under celebrity relationships and is ready to write a new chapter on her own terms.

'She's been super positive and focused on things that she's grateful for,' the insider said.

Divorce Filing and Separation Timeline

In September, Kidman filed for divorce husband, Keith Urban, citing irreconcilable differences after nearly two decades together. According to reports, the pair had been living apart since the early summer of 2025, and before going public, tensions had been growing in secret.

Beginning on June 25, 2006, in Sydney, Australia, their 19-year marriage combined prominent careers with family life. According to insiders, the breakup was cordial but final, driven by long-standing disagreements.

The story was further complicated by rumours circulating at the filing that Urban had moved on romantically. By prioritising their girls' welfare, both parties have publicly maintained their dignity.

Another source added in early December, 'Nicole and Keith continue to co-parent. The focus is on their daughters. They both want to create a stable and supportive environment for them.'

Keith Urban's New Year's Eve Absence

Keith Urban spent New Year's Eve performing live in Nashville on December 31st, giving a concert to welcome in 2026. His exclusion from Kidman's family post emphasised how their celebrations were similar but distinct.

Some admirers saw Urban's rendition of 'You Get What You Give' by New Radicals as symbolically appropriate in light of personal transformations. Instead of focusing on domestic issues, the country music singer seemed professional and attentive.

Keith also made headlines in November for his performance at an Australian billionaire's party at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump attended the exclusive event hosted by Anthony Pratt. The executive chairman of Visy donated $10 million to Trump's campaign.

Kidman's Post-Divorce Dating Stance

'She's open to dating,' an insider revealed, 'but she's done with famous guys and their insecurities.'

However, sources clearly stated that she is 'done with famous guys and their insecurities.'

'She is looking for real, non-Hollywood connections after spending over 20 years with celebrity spouse Keith Urban.'

This change reflects the lessons acquired from high-profile relationships marked by emotional instability and public scrutiny. According to insiders, Kidman prioritises stability for herself and her girls in the future.

For now, Kidman's New Year's message carried all the clarity anyone needed: she is looking forward—and she is doing so surrounded by the people who matter most. As 2026 begins, the actress appears focused less on what has ended and more on what lies ahead.