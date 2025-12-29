Fresh from her split with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is once again at the centre of romantic speculation.

According to a report, Australian star Simon Baker is privately considering pursuing a romantic relationship with the actress. According to insiders, the star, who recently reunited with Kidman on the set of the new television series Scarpetta, is willing to explore a flame that has long simmered underneath their platonic friendship.

According to sources, Baker would 'drop everything and everyone' to have a genuine chance at dating the Oscar winner.

Rekindled On-Set Chemistry

While filming Scarpetta, Baker and Kidman met again, reigniting rumours between the two Australians. Their professional relationship occurs at a critical juncture: Kidman's breakup with country music icon Keith Urban has made her available, and sources note that their smooth chemistry suggests that their relationship is more than just friendly.

According to insiders, their proximity on set has allowed them to rekindle their relationship away from prying eyes, and crew colleagues have reportedly seen their subtle flirtations.

According to the Woman's Day report, Kidman and actress Naomi Watts are godmothers to Baker's children.

The source said: 'Naomi... is hoping that playing lovers opposite Simon is at least giving her a chance for some harmless flirting, and if something grows from that, all the better!'

The timing seems favourable to Baker, who has maintained a low profile since his own divorce, an opportunity to put long-standing adoration into reality.

Deep Platonic Ties With Romantic Undertones

The two have a long-standing relationship that stems from close-knit Hollywood-Australian circles. As godmothers to Baker's children, Kidman and fellow actress Naomi Watts establish a familial bond that had remained entirely platonic up until this point.

'Simon's always been a good friend of Nicole's; she and Naomi are both godmothers to his kids, but it's always been a strictly platonic friendship,' Woman's Day's insider spills.

In the past, Kidman has been hesitant to violate those boundaries for fear of upsetting friendships or creating tension with Baker's ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg, with whom he separated in 2021 after 29 years.

The insider added: 'Nicole has never gone there with Simon because she'd be scared to do anything that might ruin their friendship or her friendship with Simon's ex-wife [Rebecca Rigg], but Naomi knows that Simon would drop everything and everyone to hook up with Nicole.'

Such limitations may reduce following the divorce. People close to the three claim that Watts has quietly worked as a matchmaker, hinting to Kidman that Baker is more than willing. The godmother dynamic adds a layer of trust that could allow for romance without the usual awkwardness.

Ready to 'Drop Everything'?

According to an insider, Baker's interest is deep: he would upend his life for Kidman, putting her first and foremost if she reciprocated.

As one source put it, 'Simon's always cared deeply for Nicole, and now that the timing might finally be right, he wouldn't hesitate to follow his heart.'

His reputation as a loving family man who prioritises deep relationships above short-lived relationships is consistent with this sentiment. In a society full of high-stakes dating, Baker offers Kidman comfort and familiarity after a high-profile marriage ended.

'If romance blooms, even if it's just a rebound fling, it would be a match made in heaven,' the source added.

It's unclear whether Kidman will return the favour, but according to insiders, Baker may have the key to real love in his hands.

Because of their similar career paths, shared heritage, and chemistry in previous encounters, fans have long shipped the couple.

The Scarpetta reunion has tabloids speculating that two Australian superstars may finally make it official in 2026, even though neither has confirmed anything beyond friendship. Baker's readiness to 'drop everything' might seal the deal if Watts' push is successful.