Some heartbreaks don't end cleanly, and Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban appears to be one of them.

Four months after filing for divorce following 19 years of marriage, the Oscar-winning actress is reportedly facing pressure from those closest to her not to let nostalgia cloud her judgement.

According to the National Enquirer, friends are 'terrified she's going to get sucked back in' after Urban allegedly showed unexpected warmth during the Christmas period, a shift in behaviour that has reportedly 'softened her heart' towards the country singer she once called the love of her life.

While neither Kidman nor Urban has confirmed any reconciliation, claims of renewed contact and lingering feelings have reignited public interest in one of Hollywood's most closely followed relationships.

Reconciliation Rumours Resurface

The latest round of speculation stems from the 1 January 2026 report by the National Enquirer, which claimed Kidman, 58, still has strong feelings for Urban, also 58, despite their reported split after 19 years of marriage. According to the outlet, friends of the actress believe Urban's recent behaviour marks a notable shift compared with the final months of their relationship.

A source cited by the publication claimed Urban showed unexpected understanding when Kidman decided to take their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, to Australia for Christmas. The trip reportedly went ahead despite earlier plans for the family to spend the holiday in Nashville, where Urban is based.

The source alleged Kidman had been preparing for a disagreement over the change of plans. Instead, Urban was described as respectful and calm, a response that was said to have 'softened her heart' after a period marked by tension and emotional distance.

Reports further claimed Kidman has been presenting a composed public image while privately continuing to miss her former partner. Those close to her are said to believe the emotional bond between the pair has not entirely disappeared, even as Kidman focuses on her career and family life following the split.

Kidman Told to Stay Firm

According to the same report, concern among Kidman's inner circle has grown as Urban is said to have expressed regret over the end of the marriage. Sources alleged the country singer has been open about wishing he had handled aspects of the relationship differently, fuelling fears that Kidman could be drawn back into the partnership.

Friends are reportedly worried that nostalgia could outweigh the progress Kidman has made since the separation. The source claimed she spent many years prioritising Urban's needs, sometimes at the expense of her own wellbeing, and that the split allowed her to rediscover a sense of independence.

Those close to the actress are said to view the current period as a turning point. They allegedly believe Kidman has made significant emotional strides and are keen to protect that growth, rather than see her return to what they consider familiar but complicated patterns.

No Confirmation, Just Speculation

Despite the intensity of the tabloid claims, there is no confirmed evidence that Kidman is considering a reconciliation. She has not commented publicly on reports of renewed warmth between her and Urban, nor has the country singer addressed claims of regret.

What is clear is that Kidman remains focused on her children and career. She is set to co-host the 2026 Met Gala, has the Practical Magic sequel in production, and continues work on the television series Margo's Got Money Troubles.

In an interview with Ariana Grande for Interview magazine published in November, Kidman admitted she was 'hanging in there' following the split, adding that she 'felt protected and loved' while filming over the summer.

As for whether the former couple could find their way back to each other, only time will tell. For now, the story remains one of lingering feelings, conflicting reports, and a woman whose friends are determined to protect her from repeating past patterns.