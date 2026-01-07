Nikki Glaser has admitted there is one Hollywood A-lister she is nervous about roasting as she prepares to host the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. The 41-year-old comedian revealed during an interview on CBS Mornings that Julia Roberts is the celebrity she finds most intimidating, despite her own successful history on the Globes stage.

Glaser, who will host the ceremony on Sunday night, described the challenge of joking about someone she has long admired as a delicate balancing act. 'You cannot make fun of America's Sweetheart,' she said, revealing that even a test joke about Roberts was met with booing from a comedy club crowd.

A Delicate Approach to Julia Roberts

Speaking about her approach to roasting Roberts, Glaser shared that she has been testing her jokes at Los Angeles comedy clubs, refining them to perfection. 'I'm trying out my monologue around LA at the clubs here and any joke about Julia Roberts, they are not there for,' she said. 'You cannot make fun of America's Sweetheart. So whatever I end up saying about her, that is the most fine-tuned joke I've worked on so hard because it is very delicate.'

Glaser recounted one rehearsal where her tentative Roberts joke was met with booing from the crowd. 'They were booing. I was like, "Is she here?" It's insane. I get it though,' she admitted, highlighting the difficulty of poking fun at an actor who has been a cultural icon for decades.

Strategic Comedy for the Golden Globes

Despite the nerves, Glaser stressed that she still aims to entertain viewers at home. 'But you also want to give the people at home something to laugh at, and you want to poke fun at the people they're dying for you to make fun of,' she said. 'Like people at home want you to make fun of the A-listers. They want to make them feel a little bit uncomfortable... It's really strategic and one of the most difficult jobs I've had.'

Her comments underscore the high-wire act that comes with hosting the Globes, where balancing humour, respect, and live audience reactions is crucial. Glaser has a track record of taking on Hollywood stars without fear. Last year, she roasted some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Timothée Chalamet, and Harrison Ford, winning praise for her sharp, fearless monologue.

The 58-year-old Roberts is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama at the 2026 Golden Globes for her role in the psychological thriller After the Hunt, competing against Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby).

A Personal Connection Makes it Tricky

Glaser also has a history with Roberts beyond the stage. In 2024, Glaser brought her parents to Taylor Swift's concert in Dublin, and they joked about a viral video showing Roberts tickling Swift's now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, in the VIP tent.

Glaser's mother, Julie, described Roberts as 'gross' and 'weird,' while her father, Edward, quipped that Kelce seemed 'trying to get away from' the actress. The following day, Glaser shared a video of her mother apologising for the remarks, saying, 'I probably should've said something different than the word "gross." It's a weird word. It's not a nice word ... So, I'm issuing an apology right now for using the word "gross," but I think it was really weird.'

This anecdote highlights the personal dimension of Glaser's challenge—making jokes about someone she has encountered in real life, who also holds a near-mythical status in pop culture.

The 2026 Golden Globes are set to be a night of glamour, laughs, and careful comedy, with Glaser at the helm steering the show through the minefield of A-list personalities.