The corridors of Hollywood are currently reverberating with whispers of a dark bargain gone wrong involving a promising actress and a media mogul. According to a blind item, an actress struck a deal with the owner of a digital media and publishing company that runs the Golden Globes to secure a nomination, but the arrangement went awry when the nominees were announced.

It didn't take long for various sources to identify the parties involved. The blind item was reportedly referring to Sydney Sweeney and Jay Penske. It suggests that Sweeney was not only involved in a confidential arrangement but was ultimately left without the coveted recognition, feeling completely betrayed by a powerful media executive.

The Blind Item

On Monday, 8 December, the Golden Globes released the full list of nominees for the 2026 awards. Sydney Sweeney was noticeably missing, with some feeling she was snubbed following her impressive performance in the sports drama Christy.

Shortly after the Golden Globes nominees list was released, a blind item also circulated on social media. TikTok user @celebritea.blinds shared the blind item, which read, 'This alliterate actress was told by the media mogul who owns the bribery award show, that he would get her a nomination. This morning revealed that was a lie just to get her to sleep with him.'

According to @celebritea.blinds, the deal was between Sweeney and Penske, and it was reportedly a nomination for the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

Jay Penske's Role in the Golden Globes

Jay Penske is the chairman and CEO of Penske Media Corporation (PMC). PMC is a colossal media company that owns and operates Dick Clark Productions, the same company that runs the Golden Globe Awards telecast.

He also owns major trade publications critical to awards campaigning, including Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline. Penske has significant proximity to the award body, but his influence is likely limited.

An independent body of international journalists and voters casts the nomination ballots. Penske cannot force a voter to mark a ballot, so it's unlikely he can secure an actor's name on the list of nominees.

However, it's easy to misrepresent his perceived influence due to his dual ownership.

Netizens React to Sydney Sweeney Golden Globes Snub

Sydney Sweeney not making the Golden Globe Awards 2026 nominees list following her performance in Christy received a mixed reaction on social media. Those who were impressed by her portrayal of the trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin in the biopic were surprised by the snub. Still, some said the film's poor box-office performance was a hint that she wouldn't make the list of nominees.

Meanwhile, others believed that the controversy involving the actress may have reduced her chances of securing a nomination. Sweeney has been plagued by negative headlines following her controversial American Eagle advertisement.

The ad titled 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans' attracted backlash due to the playful pun on the words 'jenes' and 'genes.' While the play of words sounds witty and funny, it landed with the wrong audience, as many found it insensitive.

'My final comment about Sydney Sweeney is that her performance in Christy deserved better awards recognition,' one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), before blaming the snub to her scandal. 'Sadly, I fear that the exaggerated controversy surrounding her from earlier this year killed her awards chances. The Golden Globes missed an opportunity.'

Another commenter who claimed to have watched Christy in theatres said they were not surprised by Sweeney's snub. However, they were sad for Ben Foster because 'he's truly the only nomination it should've received here.'

Sweeney has proven her acting talent through her performances in White Lotus and Euphoria, earning her Emmy recognition. However, her lack of a Golden Globe nomination was widely debated.