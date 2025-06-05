The Nintendo Switch 2 launched on 5 June 2025, igniting a global rush to secure the console.

With pre-orders vanishing in minutes and launch day stock disappearing fast, gamers need sharp strategies to snag one. Priced at £299 ($404), the Switch 2's upgraded graphics and backwards compatibility have sparked a frenzy.

Here's how to stay ahead and secure your purchase.

Track Restocks with Laser Focus

Retailers like Argos, Walmart, and GameStop have been dropping Switch 2 restocks on launch day.

Argos, for instance, released stock just before 7am BST on 5 June 2025, with standalone consoles holding availability for nearly two hours, a rare window.

US retailers like Walmart and GameStop restocked in the early hours, with Target planning an online drop on 6 June 2025.

Live blogs, such as Tom's Guide's dedicated pre-order page, offer real-time updates.

Following stock trackers on X posts (e.g., @Wario64 or @Nintendeal) can also alert you to fleeting restocks. Enable notifications for these accounts to catch stock as it lands.

Grab the Console at These Retailers

Here's where to find the Nintendo Switch 2, with current availability as of 5 June 2025:

Walmart : In stock now; join the virtual queue for the console (£299/$399) or Mario Kart Bundle (£404/$540).

: In stock now; join the virtual queue for the console (£299/$399) or Mario Kart Bundle (£404/$540). GameStop : Mario Kart Bundle (£374/$506) in stock online and at midnight launch events.

: Mario Kart Bundle (£374/$506) in stock online and at midnight launch events. Target : Restock confirmed for 6 June online; midnight in-store launch on 5 June.

: Restock confirmed for 6 June online; midnight in-store launch on 5 June. Best Buy : Check stock; extra consoles available at midnight in-store launches, no online orders during launch week.

: Check stock; extra consoles available at midnight in-store launches, no online orders during launch week. Nintendo : Check stock; requires an invite for My Nintendo Store, prioritizing Switch Online members.

: Check stock; requires an invite for My Nintendo Store, prioritizing Switch Online members. Newegg : Check stock; no confirmed restocks, but pages are live.

: Check stock; no confirmed restocks, but pages are live. Sam's Club : Check stock; 'coming soon' listing suggests possible launch day orders.

: Check stock; 'coming soon' listing suggests possible launch day orders. Antonline : Check stock; 'coming soon' hints at potential restocks.

: Check stock; 'coming soon' hints at potential restocks. BJs : Check stock; standalone console (£299/$404) and Mario Kart Bundle (£374/$506) listed.

: Check stock; standalone console (£299/$404) and Mario Kart Bundle (£374/$506) listed. Amazon : Check stock; no US Switch 2 page yet, unlike UK availability.

: Check stock; no US Switch 2 page yet, unlike UK availability. Dell: Check stock; no confirmed Switch 2 listings.

These stores have been flagged by sources like Reuters for stocking the console independently, though availability is limited.

Monitor their websites or apps closely, as restocks can occur without warning.

Plan Your Purchase with Precision

Timing is critical. GameStop and Best Buy hosted midnight in-store launches, ideal for those willing to queue.

Online, Target's 6 June restock is a key opportunity, but pre-orders at major retailers sold out almost instantly last month.

Nintendo's own website offers restock alerts via sign-ups, a smart move to get ahead. Check retailer apps frequently, as unannounced drops are common. If bundles interest you, the Mario Kart package has been more consistently available than standalone units.

Stay Savvy Amid Stock Scarcity

Nintendo projects 15 million Switch 2 units sold by March 2026, per CNBC, despite a higher price than the original Switch.

Supply chain constraints, as reported by Reuters, mean restocks will remain sporadic due to past chip shortages. Best Buy's restock alert registrations have proven effective, mirroring strategies used for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

On X, sentiment mixes excitement with frustration over scalpers inflating prices. Stick to trusted retailers to avoid resellers charging well above the £299 ($404) retail price.

Launch Day Victory Awaits

The Nintendo Switch 2 is a hot commodity, but with vigilance and quick clicks, you can claim one.

By tracking restocks, planning your purchase, and staying informed via trusted sources and social media, you'll boost your odds of success.

The thrill of unboxing Nintendo's latest console is worth the chase, don't let it slip away.