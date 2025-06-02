The highly anticipated arrival of the Switch 2 has been met with a whirlwind of excitement and a significant snag.

As players dive into the new console, Nintendo urgently highlights a widespread error that could impact the experience.

Nintendo has warned Switch 2 players against a specific screen-related error before the portable console's release on Thursday, 5 June. As it prepares for the highly anticipated launch of its Switch 2, Nintendo has made available a health and safety document.

Although such a document might seem uninteresting, it contains a critical piece of information that could spare you significant trouble on launch day. You'll need to pay close attention to the Switch 2's screen, even if you typically prefer to jump right into using devices instead of reading instruction manuals.

Crucial Screen Warning For Switch 2 Users

Nintendo has issued a vital caution to all players: do not remove the protective film layer already affixed to the Switch 2 screen. The company's warning explicitly states, 'The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off.'

Nintendo Switch 2 screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments from scattering in the event the screen gets damaged. “Do not peel it off!” pic.twitter.com/3EfgM1ztVL — Croc Oclock (@CrocOclock) June 1, 2025

While this might seem obvious, it's quite easy to make this basic error, especially since many of us are accustomed to peeling off the satisfying plastic layer from our new devices.

Why This Protective Film Matters

Dexerto states this caution is likely due to the Switch 2's glass screen. The original Switch OLED model notably included an 'anti-scattering adhesive film' specifically to prevent glass fragments from scattering if the device was dropped.

Taking off this adhesive film increases the danger of sharp glass injuring you or others nearby should the screen break. This is particularly important if young children are around, as they might not handle the console with as much care.

So, before you rip open your Switch 2 box and start pulling off all the plastic film, leave the screen protector right where it is. While that crucial detail about the screen is essential for launch day, many eagerly track the latest on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

Latest Updates On Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders

The Switch 2 is set to launch this week. After considerable anticipation and a lengthy development journey, Nintendo's next-generation console will finally be in players' hands within days.

With launch week now upon us, the pre-order period for the Switch 2 is drawing to a close; however, there might still be a chance to secure one. While major US retailers show the console as sold out, Tom's Guide's Rory Mellon actively monitors listings for any potential restocks before its official release on Thursday.

Opportunities to purchase a Switch 2 have been limited since pre-orders became available in late April. However, restocks on release day are confirmed at major retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. As noted by Mellon, new chances to acquire a Switch 2 are certainly coming this week.

The UK's Stock Landscape

The stock situation has been better in the UK. While the initial wave of Switch 2 pre-orders quickly sold out, there has since been a plentiful supply of restocks, with some remaining available for several days.

Nevertheless, a few retailers have bundled the consoles with other items into more expensive packages, which might account for the slower sales.

Pricing And Global Release

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch globally this week, arriving on Thursday. It will be available at retailers for $449 (£395), with a bundle including Mario Kart World priced at $499 (£429). Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 kicked off in North America on 24 April, with the highly anticipated hybrid console officially launching on 5 June.