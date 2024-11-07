With Donald Trump's re-election in 2024, many American women are finding solace and inspiration in an unlikely place: the 4B Movement from South Korea. This movement, which encourages women to reject traditional roles and relationships with men, has gained traction in the U.S. as a form of protest against a political climate perceived as hostile to women's rights. But what are the principles behind the 4B Movement, and why is it resonating with women across the Atlantic?

Origins of the 4B Movement

The 4B Movement, short for "Four No's" in Korean, emerged in South Korea in 2019. It advocates for rejecting heterosexual marriage, childbirth, dating, and sexual relationships with men. Initially fuelled by frustrations over gender discrimination and societal expectations, the movement gained traction after incidents of violence against women, like the 2016 Gangnam murder, in which a woman was killed for rejecting a man's advances. This incident underscored a broader pattern of misogyny, spurring women to disengage from the roles traditionally imposed on them.

A South Korean feminist described the movement as "not just about refusing relationships with men—it's about refusing a system that devalues us. By disengaging from men, we're reclaiming our autonomy."

Why the Movement Is Gaining Popularity in the U.S.

Following Trump's victory, American women are increasingly looking to the 4B Movement as a model of empowerment. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "American women, it's time to learn from the Koreans. We need to adopt the 4B Movement, for real." Another commented, "Ladies, we can't let these men have the last laugh... we need to bite back. 4B is the way." For many, this movement represents a way to reclaim control over their lives in the face of a political system that they feel marginalises women's rights.

Interest in the movement surged online immediately after Trump's win, with thousands of social media posts encouraging American women to join. "I'm not just angry—I'm ready to act. The 4B Movement is extreme, but maybe it's what we need to wake people up," one post read, reflecting a growing sense of urgency among supporters.

A Radical Stance with Deep Roots

The principles of the 4B Movement are not just symbolic; for many, they represent a form of resistance against social expectations and traditional gender norms. One South Korean woman who identifies with the movement explained, "Practising bihon (no marriage) means you're eliminating the risks that come from heterosexual marriage or dating."

This rejection of traditional roles isn't just about avoiding relationships but about dismantling structures that limit women's choices and opportunities. South Korea ranks low in gender equality, and the 4B Movement is seen by some as a form of protest against these inequalities. "When you refuse to participate in a system that profits off your oppression, you're taking back your power," one supporter said.

Cultural Backlash and Criticism

Despite its appeal, the 4B Movement has faced significant backlash, both in South Korea and the U.S. In Korea, a section of men has criticised the movement, labelling its members "kimchinyeo" or "selfish women" who refuse to conform to societal expectations. Similar criticisms have surfaced in the U.S., with some accusing American women of overreacting.

One Trump supporter on social media commented, "Good luck with that. MAGA women don't buy into this nonsense; we're happy to build strong families." Another added, "If this is how they want to respond to Trump, then they're just taking themselves out of the gene pool." These comments highlight a cultural divide between supporters and critics, underscoring how polarising the movement has become.

Will the 4B Movement Become a Broader Movement in the U.S.?

For many women in the U.S., the idea of boycotting relationships as a form of protest has sparked serious reflection. One social media user posted, "Maybe 4B isn't for everyone, but there's power in refusing to play by their rules. It's time we prioritise ourselves." Another wrote, "I used to think the 4B Movement was too radical, but after seeing this election, I'm not so sure anymore."

Political and social scientists suggest that this movement, while extreme, is part of a broader reaction to what many see as a regression in women's rights. "The 4B Movement reflects a deep-seated frustration with gender roles that many women find restrictive," said Dr. Alice Wong, a sociologist at Stanford. "For American women, Trump's victory symbolises a return to conservative values that often come at the expense of women's autonomy. The 4B Movement offers a model of resistance, albeit a radical one."

American Interest in the 4B Movement: A Sign of Shifting Attitudes?

While the 4B Movement may seem extreme to some, its growing popularity in the U.S. signals a shift in how American women are approaching issues of gender and autonomy. In a time when discussions around women's rights are becoming increasingly fraught, the 4B Movement provides a provocative alternative. "Maybe we don't need to adopt 4B exactly," one American woman posted, "but the message is clear: we need to stand up for ourselves, now more than ever."

With discussions around the movement gaining traction online, some American women wonder whether the 4B Movement might evolve into a uniquely American response to the political challenges they face. As another user put it, "It's not just about rejecting men; it's about rejecting a system that keeps us down. Maybe it's time we start listening."