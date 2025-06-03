For years, Windows users in Europe have grown accustomed to the persistent presence of certain pre-installed applications. That era is now drawing to a close. A significant shift means individuals across Europe can finally take control, with the ability to uninstall applications like Edge, Bing, and even the Microsoft Store, offering a more streamlined and tailored computing experience.

Microsoft's adjustments to comply with the Digital Markets Act enabled Windows users in affected regions to remove Edge and eliminate Bing search results from Windows. Now, this list of changes is expanding in noteworthy ways.

To comply with the EEA's (European Economic Area) Digital Markets Act (DMA) Windows 11 will allow users to uninstall Microsoft Edge, disable Bing in Windows Search, turn off Microsoft News Feed, and remove ads from the Widgets board.



Among the new capabilities unveiled on Monday for Microsoft Windows users in the European Economic Area (which encompasses the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) is the choice to uninstall the Microsoft Store.

Edge And Browser Control

Users will no longer encounter persistent prompts urging them to designate Microsoft Edge as their default browser unless they actively open it. According to Microsoft, this particular change is already active in the EEA, having been implemented with Edge version 137.0.3296.52, which began its rollout on 29 May.

Once Microsoft Edge is uninstalled, other Microsoft applications in the EEA will no longer prompt users to reinstall it (except Progressive Web Apps, or PWAs, distributed through the Microsoft Store that use Microsoft Edge technology).

Furthermore, choosing a different browser, such as Chrome, Firefox, or Brave, will automatically pin it to the Taskbar unless the user opts otherwise. While designating a different browser as the default already links it to specific web and file formats like HTTPS and .html, users in the EEA will now find this applies to additional types, including 'read,' ftp, and .svg.

These adjustments to default browser settings are currently accessible to some users within the beta testing channel and are scheduled for a broader release across Windows 10 and Windows 11 in July.

The Microsoft Store: A New Freedom

Microsoft additionally clarified that even after the Store app is removed from Start and Settings, 'Apps installed and distributed from the Microsoft Store will continue to get updates,' and the Store can always be reinstalled. This adjustment will become accessible later this year on Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices within the EEA.

Developers have always had the option to offer their Store apps through the Microsoft Store Web Installer, for example, directly from their own websites. This functionality will continue even if the Store itself is uninstalled.

Changes to Microsoft Apps

Several adjustments are being introduced to Microsoft applications within the EEA. The Microsoft Bing app, which provides web search experiences in Windows Search, will now open web content using the user's default browser.

This modification is already present in Windows Insider builds and is expected to complete its rollout to retail versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 by early June.

The Start Experiences app, which supplies widgets and feeds content on the Widgets Board and Lock Screen, will now open web material using the user's preferred browser within the EEA. This modification will begin rolling out to Windows 11 in June.

Windows 10 lacks a Widgets Board. Instead, any application can establish a dockable window on the Taskbar by utilising 'desk bands.' Microsoft Edge employs this capability for its News & Interests feature, and it will remain unchanged—it will continue to open web content directly.