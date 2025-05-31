Artificial intelligence has, for years, worked discreetly behind the screens of our smartphones and apps — powering voice assistants, tailoring playlists, and predicting text. But in recent months, it has taken centre stage, emerging not just as a supporting tool, but as a defining force in how we interact with technology.

As AI moves from the periphery to the forefront of our digital lives, its influence is becoming harder to ignore—and nowhere is that more apparent than on Windows.

The operating system is set for a wave of deeper AI integration, with chatbots soon gaining access to your PC's apps—if permitted. Yet the transformation doesn't stop at the desktop. The humble web browser is next in line. Google's rollout of AI Mode in Search hints at a broader shift, as generative AI begins to reshape not just how we search but how we engage with the web itself. For Windows users—especially those in professional settings—that change is coming quickly, and it would be wise to stay ahead of the curve.

Gemini's Quiet Takeover of Chrome

While much of the attention has focused on Google Search's new optional 'AI Mode', signalling the company's long-term vision for search, there's a quieter but equally significant development happening within the Chrome browser itself. At Google I/O 2025, Google unveiled the integration of Gemini directly into Chrome, marking a step-change in how users will interact with the web.

Windows users will soon see a Gemini icon appear in Chrome's title bar, offering instant page summaries or the ability to ask questions, either by typing or speaking via Gemini Live. Early access is already available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. Looking forward, Google plans to enhance Gemini's capabilities further, enabling it to gather information across all open tabs and eventually perform tasks on your behalf with a forthcoming Agent Mode, transforming Chrome from a simple browser into a proactive digital assistant.

Copilot Mode Comes to Edge

Google isn't the only tech giant embedding AI into everyday tools. Microsoft Edge has already embraced AI with features like the Copilot icon in its toolbar. Clicking it opens a sidebar where users can interact with AI about the web page they're viewing, adding another layer of assistance directly within the browser experience.

The integration goes further than expected. Edge's Copilot now includes Copilot Vision, letting you share your web view and chat via voice, which is available today. After Microsoft's Build 2025, testing began on a Copilot prompt box replacing the usual Bing search on Edge's New Tab page. Dubbed 'Copilot Mode', it offers suggested prompts and, with the experimental 'Context Clues' feature, uses your browsing history to personalise answers. This remains an optional, experimental feature.

Agentic browsing in Opera Neon

Opera recently relaunched its Opera Neon browser, which now features integrated local AI designed to provide a new browsing experience known as 'agentic browsing.' This approach allows the browser to proactively assist with tasks such as online shopping research, saving users time and effort by acting almost like a personal assistant.

What sets Opera Neon apart is its commitment to privacy. Instead of relying on cloud servers, all AI processing happens locally on your device. This means your browsing data stays private, offering a unique combination of convenience and security that many users will appreciate.

Mozilla Firefox and Brave's AI choice

Mozilla Firefox has taken a flexible approach to AI by adding an AI chatbot sidebar that lets users pick their preferred assistant. Whether it's ChatGPT, Claude, or another AI, Firefox gives users the freedom to select the chatbot that best suits their needs rather than imposing a single solution.

Brave has introduced its own AI feature called Leo AI, which stands out by allowing users to 'bring your own model.' This means you can host your AI engine anywhere—from your own computer to a trusted data centre—offering unparalleled control over privacy and functionality. It's an appealing choice for users who want customisable AI experiences beyond the standard consumer options.