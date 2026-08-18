Residents in North Lanarkshire say a £300 million data centre expansion will transform their quiet rural community, warning the project could permanently alter the countryside around their homes. The development, part of the region's AI Growth Zone, has prompted concerns that its size will overwhelm the local area.

The project would expand the existing DV1 facility and add a new DV3 centre for developer DataVita, sparking what campaigners have described as an 'environmental and energy backlash'. Concerns have focused on the scale of the development and its potential impact on the surrounding rural area.

Residents near the proposed sites have raised fears over construction noise, physical damage and the long-term strain the facilities could put on local energy and water supplies. Environmental charity Friends of the Earth has also raised serious concerns, calling for such infrastructure to be kept away from homes, schools and hospitals.

Scottish Government Tightens Rules for Major Data Centre Schemes

Scotland's Public Finance Minister Hannah Goodlad has acknowledged growing tensions between large-scale digital infrastructure projects and the communities affected by them.

In response to pressure from local communities, the Scottish Government has tightened planning rules for large data centres. Authorities must now notify Scottish ministers within seven days of validating any application for a new data centre with a power capacity of more than 50 megawatts (MW).

Goodlad said the measure would support 'strategic monitoring' of large-scale applications. It aims to balance the economic and employment benefits of data centres with their potential impact on communities and wider infrastructure.

The rule applies only to proposed facilities exceeding 50MW, while existing operational sites are exempt from the new requirement. DataVita's Airdrie site, which operates at 12MW, is therefore unaffected as the project continues to move through its delivery phase.

£543 Million Fund, Jobs and Investment Promised

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Developers and government officials have highlighted the project's expected economic benefits, including around 600 construction jobs and 100 permanent high-skilled roles.

Across the wider AI Growth Zone, officials estimate the development could eventually support more than 3,400 jobs and attract over £8 billion in private investment.

Dell Technologies is also relocating its Scottish team to the area, further strengthening North Lanarkshire's position as a technology hub.

A £543 million community fund is planned over the next 15 years, with the aim of ensuring local residents benefit directly from the growth of the AI sector. The package will fund skills and training programmes for AI careers, after-school coding clubs, as well as continued support for local charities and foodbanks.

Cooling Technology and Green Measures Set Out

DataVita has sought to address environmental concerns by using closed-loop cooling, a system designed to improve resource efficiency as demand for AI computing continues to grow.

The system is designed to reduce water use and minimise pressure on local water resources. Closed-loop cooling works alongside Scotland's naturally cool climate to keep equipment at the required temperatures more efficiently. The system is also paired with low-carbon electricity to reduce the facilities' overall environmental impact.

Locals Remain Sceptical of Assurances

Despite these assurances, residents remain anxious. Concerns over construction disruption, pressure on the local energy grid, and the proximity of large industrial facilities to homes and schools continue to drive opposition to the project.

While ministers say the project will help establish Scotland as a major player in the 'AI revolution', many in North Lanarkshire fear that ambition could come at too high a cost to their communities and way of life.