Developers planning new UK data centres could be required to pay refundable deposits worth hundreds of millions of pounds before securing electricity grid connections under proposals unveiled by energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday. The regulator said the measures are designed to deter speculative projects from occupying limited grid capacity as demand for power surges alongside the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The news came after Britain experienced a sharp rise in applications for electricity connections, with projects seeking access to the grid requesting 125 gigawatts of capacity over the past year, up from 41 gigawatts previously.

According to Ofgem, the volume of requests now far exceeds Britain's peak electricity demand of around 46 gigawatts recorded in 2025, prompting concerns that developers without firm construction plans are clogging the system.

UK Data Centres Face Steep Upfront Power Connection Costs

Under the consultation, developers would pay refundable deposits ranging from £237,500 to £712,500 per megawatt when applying for a grid connection. For large-scale facilities requiring one gigawatt of electricity, the upfront payment could run into hundreds of millions of pounds, although the money would be returned if the project is completed and meets the regulator's requirements.

Rather than functioning as a new charge, Ofgem says the proposal is intended to ensure only serious developments remain in the connection queue. Projects would also need to reach specified milestones to retain their place in line for electricity access.

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The consultation will remain open until 16 September, allowing developers, energy companies and other stakeholders to respond before any final decision is made.

Eleanor Warburton, Ofgem's director for energy system design and development, said consumers should not shoulder the burden created by speculative applications.

'Britain's electricity demand connections queue has more than tripled in size in less than a year, and consumers should not bear the risks created by speculative projects taking up space in the system,' Warburton said.

The proposal reflects the increasingly complex challenge facing Britain's electricity network. As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, securing enough power has become almost as important as finding suitable land. Grid capacity has emerged as one of the industry's biggest constraints, leaving regulators searching for ways to prioritise projects that are genuinely ready to move forward.

Data Centres Drive Pressure on Britain's Electricity Grid

Data centres have become critical infrastructure for the digital economy, housing the servers that process online services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence workloads. Their rapid expansion has mirrored growing investment in AI technologies, which require vast computing power and increasingly energy-intensive facilities.

There are currently 564 data centres operating across the UK, according to the Data Centre Map. Scotland is regarded as one of the country's most promising locations for future development because of its renewable energy resources, with 24 projects currently progressing through the planning system.

Not every proposal has been welcomed locally. Residents living near planned developments have raised concerns over persistent noise, the significant electricity demands placed on local infrastructure and the large quantities of water sometimes used to cool high-performance computer chips that generate substantial heat.

Those local objections have emerged alongside national questions about how Britain should balance investment in digital infrastructure with pressure on the electricity network. Ofgem argues that ensuring projects demonstrate genuine commitment before reserving grid capacity is one way to reduce delays for developments that are ready to proceed.

The regulator said the consultation is specifically aimed at tackling 'speculative projects from securing scarce network capacity without any firm intention to connect'.

Whether the proposed deposits become part of the connection process remains uncertain while the consultation continues. If adopted, however, they would represent one of the most significant changes to how major electricity users, including data centre developers, secure access to Britain's increasingly stretched power grid.