Nvidia has teamed up with some of Wall Street's biggest banks and investment firms to mobilise more than $500bn (£375bn) in capital for artificial intelligence infrastructure, a move that could accelerate the AI boom while intensifying fears of a financial bubble.

Nvidia is teaming with Wall Street's biggest names on a $500 billion AI financing push: The chipmaker signed MOUs with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR to treat AI compute as a financeable asset class https://t.co/I8Z08OgHuo pic.twitter.com/YURA1z7wzK — Quartz (@qz) August 11, 2026

The chipmaker said it had struck deals with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR to help finance AI computing infrastructure. The $500 billion (£370 billion) figure does not represent a single cheque to Nvidia, but the amount of third-party capital the new financing platforms aim to mobilise over time.

The announcement nevertheless raises an awkward question for investors: who ultimately pays if the AI revenues expected to justify the spending fail to arrive?

Compute Becomes A Wall Street Asset

Nvidia said the financing will support its own projects and infrastructure being developed by its partners, including data centres and computing systems needed to power increasingly demanding AI models.

The companies involved are effectively treating AI computing, often called 'compute', as an investable infrastructure asset.

'In AI, compute is revenue,' Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said. 'We are bringing the world's leading long-term capital providers together to independently underwrite AI infrastructure.'

Jensen Huang says $NVDA is helping build an open capital market for AI infrastructure with $500B of third-party funding designed to let AI labs, enterprises and clouds build capacity without funding every data center themselves.



He argues AI factories are productive assets… https://t.co/8NHal1lqla pic.twitter.com/12pbAFA1Ie — Shay Boloor (@StockSavvyShay) August 10, 2026

Nvidia has increasingly sought to position its technology as the foundation of an AI economy rather than simply a supplier of computer chips.

Major technology companies including Google, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft use Nvidia graphics processing units to power AI services, while OpenAI and Anthropic are also major players in the expanding computing market.

'Nvidia is absolutely enormous and produces these chips that everybody needs for AI and it needs to keep facilitating the growth of AI,' Jane Sydenham, senior investment manager at Rathbones, told the BBC.

But she added: 'The worry is that more and more money is going into these projects. Are they all going to earn the right return for the future?'

The Circular Financing Problem

The concern goes beyond the amount being spent on AI. It also involves how closely connected the companies financing, supplying and purchasing computing infrastructure have become.

Read more Nvidia Sparks Systemic Shock Panic as $750 Billion Deals Deepen Controversial AI Debt Web Nvidia Sparks Systemic Shock Panic as $750 Billion Deals Deepen Controversial AI Debt Web

Nvidia supplies the chips needed by AI companies while helping establish financing mechanisms that can allow those companies to build or acquire more computing capacity.

That does not prove the financing is circular or unsafe. But it creates a network in which capital spending, chip demand and AI expansion can reinforce one another.

The underlying question is whether future AI revenues will justify today's enormous investment.

Companies building AI infrastructure have already committed vast sums to the sector, with more spending expected as demand for computing power rises. Nvidia's market value has surged alongside that investment, making the company one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom.

Nvidia's 'AI Factory' Vision

Huang has described Nvidia's next phase as the creation of 'AI factories' — infrastructure designed to turn computing power into an economic resource.

'Today, we are helping create a new class of productive, investable infrastructure: AI factories,' Huang said.

Apollo president Jim Zelter similarly described modern computing as a 'scarce, mission-critical asset class' capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

The strategy could allow technology companies to finance more of the AI build-out without paying for every facility directly from their own balance sheets.

Other deals are already moving in the same direction. BlackRock recently entered an agreement with Meta to finance and take a majority ownership stake in a data centre in Texas.

Anthropic has also secured infrastructure financing involving Macquarie Asset Management and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, saying demand for its Claude chatbot requires significant new computing capacity.

Wall Street's AI Bet

For Nvidia and its financial partners, the argument is straightforward: AI computing is becoming essential infrastructure, and the companies providing it should generate reliable long-term returns.

If that happens, the financing model could help fund one of the largest technological build-outs in history.

But if AI companies struggle to turn massive computing investments into sustainable revenue, the risk will not sit solely with technology firms.

It could be distributed across banks, private-equity firms, asset managers, data-centre operators and chipmakers.

That is what makes Nvidia's $500 billion financing push significant. It is not simply another bet on artificial intelligence. It is a bet that AI's enormous capital requirements can be transformed into a durable infrastructure market.

If the revenues arrive, Wall Street may have found a new trillion-dollar growth engine.

If they do not, investors may discover that turning rapidly changing technology into an infrastructure asset does not eliminate the risk.

It simply spreads it across more balance sheets.