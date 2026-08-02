Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang believes the artificial intelligence revolution will create some of the highest-paying jobs not in software engineering, but in construction and the skilled trades, arguing that the world's massive AI infrastructure build-out will require hundreds of thousands of electricians, plumbers, steelworkers and construction specialists.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Huang said the race to build AI data centres and semiconductor facilities represents one of the largest infrastructure projects in modern history, creating demand for workers whose skills cannot easily be replaced by artificial intelligence.

His remarks come as concerns continue to grow over AI's impact on traditional white-collar employment, particularly among graduates and early-career professionals entering an increasingly competitive labour market.

Jensen Huang Predicts AI Infrastructure Will Create Trade Jobs

During a conversation with BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Huang described artificial intelligence as far more than a software revolution.

Instead, he argued it represents 'the largest infrastructure build-out in human history.'

Building that infrastructure, he said, will require far more than computer scientists.

'It's wonderful that the jobs are related to tradecraft, and we're going to have plumbers and electricians and construction and steelworkers.'

According to Huang, AI cannot exist without enormous physical infrastructure, including data centres, electrical systems, cooling equipment, steel fabrication and high-capacity power networks.

While software attracts much of the public attention, those facilities still require people to physically construct, wire, maintain and expand them.

AI Data Centres Could Generate Thousands of Six-Figure Careers

The scale of investment behind artificial intelligence is unprecedented.

Huang estimated that governments, technology companies and investors could collectively spend around $7 trillion globally on AI infrastructure by 2030, including data centres, semiconductor fabrication plants, networking systems and energy infrastructure.

Those facilities cannot be built through automation alone.

According to McKinsey & Company, the United States may require by 2030 130,000 additional electricians, 240,000 construction labourers, and 150,000 construction supervisors to meet expected infrastructure demand.

Many specialised positions already command annual salaries exceeding $100,000, particularly industrial electricians, high-voltage specialists and experienced construction supervisors.

Importantly, many of these careers do not require a traditional four-year university degree.

'Everybody should be able to make a great living,' Huang said. 'You don't need to have a PhD in computer science to do so.'

A Different Vision of AI's Impact on Jobs

Huang's comments offer a notably different perspective from many discussions surrounding artificial intelligence.

Much public debate has focused on AI replacing office-based roles such as customer service representatives, junior programmers, analysts and administrative staff.

Huang instead argues that AI's expansion will simultaneously create enormous demand for occupations requiring physical expertise that cannot easily be automated.

Data centres need electricians to install power systems.

Cooling facilities require plumbers.

Massive buildings require steelworkers, concrete specialists, crane operators and heavy equipment crews.

Those realities, Huang suggested, are sometimes overlooked amid broader conversations about AI replacing knowledge workers.

Ford CEO Jim Farley Warns White-Collar Jobs Face Greater Risk

Not everyone in corporate America shares Huang's optimism, although several executives agree that skilled trades are becoming increasingly valuable.

Ford chief executive Jim Farley has repeatedly warned that artificial intelligence could significantly reshape white-collar employment.

Speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival in 2025, Farley argued that educational systems continue directing students toward traditional office careers despite rapid technological disruption.

'There's more than one way to the American Dream, but our whole education system is focused on four-year education.'

Farley also claimed hiring for entry-level technology roles has fallen significantly in recent years as companies increasingly deploy AI tools to automate routine work.

His prediction that AI could replace 'literally half' of US white-collar jobs remains controversial and is not universally accepted by labour economists. However, it reflects growing concern across multiple industries about automation's long-term impact on office employment.

Farley has also warned that the United States faces severe shortages of skilled workers.

In separate interviews during 2025, he estimated the country was already lacking 600,000 factory workers, and 500,000 construction workers.

Those shortages present a major obstacle as companies attempt to expand domestic manufacturing while simultaneously investing billions in AI infrastructure.

Larry Fink Also Sees Electricians Becoming Critical

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who shared the Davos stage with Huang, has voiced similar concerns.

Speaking earlier this year at CERAWeek, one of the energy industry's largest annual conferences, Fink warned that the United States may simply not have enough qualified electricians to support the coming AI boom.

According to Fink, he has even raised the issue with members of the Trump administration.

'We just don't have enough,' he said.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics projects electrician employment will grow 9% over the next decade, faster than the average for all occupations.

Industry leaders argue actual demand could prove considerably higher if AI infrastructure expands as rapidly as expected.

A Labour Market Undergoing a Major Shift

Taken together, the comments from Huang, Farley and Fink highlight an increasingly important shift in the labour market.

While artificial intelligence continues automating some office-based tasks, it is simultaneously increasing demand for occupations involving physical construction, electrical engineering, industrial maintenance and infrastructure development.

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Rather than eliminating work altogether, AI appears poised to reshape where opportunities emerge.

For decades, many students were encouraged to view university education and office employment as the primary route to financial security.

Now, some of the technology executives driving the AI revolution are making a different argument: the next generation of six-figure careers may belong just as much to electricians wiring AI data centres as to engineers designing the algorithms that run inside them.

Whether investment ultimately reaches the levels Huang predicts remains uncertain. However, one point increasingly appears to command broad agreement among business leaders: the artificial intelligence revolution will require not only software developers but also a vast workforce capable of physically building and maintaining the infrastructure that makes AI possible.