In the world of entertainment, talent and timing may open doors, but having famous parents often opens them faster. From award-winning actors to chart-topping musicians, many of today's biggest stars were born into families already well-versed in the art of fame. These so-called 'nepo babies' are proof that, in Hollywood, connections often run as deep as talent itself.

What Exactly Is a Nepo Baby?

The term 'nepo baby', short for 'nepotism baby', refers to celebrities who have achieved success in part due to their family's fame or influence. While many have undeniable skill, their careers were often believed to have been given a head start through access, resources, and early exposure to the industry. Across film, music, and television, the list of nepo babies reads like a who's who of modern pop culture.

Timothée Chalamet: Hollywood's Golden Boy

Timothée Chalamet is best known for his breakthrough role in Call Me by Your Name (2017), which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Since then, he has starred in major films such as Dune, Little Women, and Wonka, solidifying his reputation as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. Chalamet's artistic roots run deep—his mother, Nicole Flender, is a Broadway dancer and actress, while his uncle, Rodman Flender, is a Hollywood director. His aunt, Amy Lippman, co-created the hit television series Party of Five, giving him strong creative links across film and television.

Matty Healy: The 1975's Provocative Frontman

Matty Healy rose to prominence as the lead singer of the British band The 1975. Healy is considered a nepo baby because he is the son of actors Denise Welch and Tim Healy, both of whom are well-known figures in British television. Their influence gave him early access to creative spaces and performance culture, shaping his musical career from a young age.

Emma Roberts: Following a Hollywood Legacy

Emma Roberts is known for her roles in American Horror Story, Scream Queens, We're the Millers, and Wild Child. She began acting as a child, eventually building a strong reputation as both actress and producer.

Roberts is considered a nepo baby because she is the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and the niece of Academy Award winner Julia Roberts. Her family's long-standing success in Hollywood provided her with both inspiration and opportunity to carve her own path in the film industry.

Maya Hawke: From Stranger Things to Silver Screen

Maya Hawke became a household name through her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix's Stranger Things. She has since appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Do Revenge, showcasing her range as an actress. Maya's parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, are two of Hollywood's most respected actors, making her a quintessential nepo baby.

Lily Collins: From Pop Royalty to Parisian Stardom

Lily Collins is best known for her role as Emily Cooper in Netflix's Emily in Paris, a performance that has made her an international fashion icon. She has also starred in films such as Mirror Mirror and Love, Rosie. Collins was dubbed a nepo baby because she is the daughter of Phil Collins, the legendary British musician and frontman of Genesis.

Ben Platt: The Broadway Prodigy

Ben Platt, known for his award-winning performances in Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect, is another name on the list. His father, Marc Platt, is a Hollywood producer responsible for major projects including La La Land and Legally Blonde. When asked about his nepo baby status, Platt famously avoided the topic.

A World Built on Legacy

Nepo babies are not a new phenomenon, but they have become more visible in today's celebrity culture. While their talent cannot be dismissed, their family ties often give them advantages others can only dream of. From Timothée Chalamet to Lily Collins, these stars prove that in the world of fame, legacy may often go hand-in-hand with success.