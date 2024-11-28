As tensions rise over President-elect Donald Trump's impending second term, a Democratic state senator from New York has suggested a drastic solution: secession. Liz Krueger, chair of the New York State Senate Finance Committee, has proposed that New York leave the United States and join Canada, arguing that Trump's policies threaten the state's progressive values and federal funding, according to Washington Examiner.

Radical Proposals to Counter Trump

Krueger, a prominent Democrat from Manhattan, has gained attention for her unconventional proposals to counter Trump's administration. Among these are withholding federal taxes and a call for New York, along with other liberal states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont, to secede and become a province of Canada, per reports from Politico.

"It's not unreasonable to think outside of the box," Krueger stated during an interview with Politico. She cited Trump's planned mass deportations and his threats to withhold federal funding from sanctuary states as reasons for her proposals.

Krueger highlighted the financial stakes involved. New York contributes approximately $362 billion annually in tax revenue to the federal government but relies on $85 billion in federal aid, much of it earmarked for Medicaid. She argued that withholding tax payments could serve as leverage if Trump follows through on his threats to cut funding.

"We're talking a lot of money," Krueger said. "Money we couldn't possibly replace unless we started sending the feds a lot less money."

A Vision of Secession

Krueger's vision of New York joining Canada stems from her frustration with federal policies she perceives as harmful. She first proposed the idea in September, before Trump's election victory.

"Why do I have to leave this country? I love this country," she said. "But if Trump wins a second term, it's not actually my fault or the fault of people in New York. I thought I'd suggest to Canada that, instead of us all trying to illegally cross the border at night, they let us become a new southeast province."

According to Krueger, New York's progressive values align more closely with Canada's political philosophy than with Trump's America. She believes this alignment makes her proposal "probably sellable" in Ottawa, Canada's capital.

Pushback and Skepticism

While Krueger's proposals have stirred debate, they have also drawn criticism and scepticism. Long Island Assemblymember Chuck Lavine cautioned against escalating tensions.

"It's not our job to pick up the pitchforks that have been dropped by his many followers," Lavine stated, referencing Trump's supporters.

Even some Democrats have expressed concerns about the feasibility of withholding federal taxes or secession. Trump himself, who received 43% of New York's vote in 2024, has pledged to support key infrastructure projects in the state, including the Gateway Tunnel and Penn Station renovations, per Washington Examiner.

"I'll believe it when I see it," said Manhattan state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, reflecting the scepticism among left-leaning lawmakers about Trump's promises to aid New York.

Broader Implications

Trump's administration is expected to wield significant power, with a Republican majority in Congress and a conservative-leaning judiciary. This dominance has left New York Democrats searching for ways to protect vulnerable communities and uphold progressive policies.

During Trump's first term, New York's Democratic majority passed legislation expanding voting rights, bolstering abortion access, and forcing the release of Trump's state tax returns. However, the current political climate poses new challenges.

"With the courts aligned largely against New York at the federal level and the other two branches of government under Republican control, it's going to be tough sledding," Hoylman-Sigal said, according to Washington Examiner.

A Bold Statement or a Real Plan?

Krueger's proposal to join Canada has sparked conversations about the limits of state resistance to federal power. While the idea may seem far-fetched, it reflects the depth of discontent among progressive lawmakers who feel their values are increasingly at odds with those of the federal government.

As Krueger herself acknowledged, these ideas are extreme, but so are the policies she anticipates from Trump's second term. Whether these proposals gain traction or remain symbolic gestures, they underscore the growing divide between blue states like New York and the broader political direction of the United States under Trump's leadership.