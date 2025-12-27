The silence of a snow-covered New York City was broken on Saturday by an unusual proclamation from City Hall. As the five boroughs disappeared under the thickest blanket of white seen in nearly four years, officials scrambled to manage the logistical chaos of the storm.

However, the gravity of the emergency response was briefly eclipsed by a remark from Mayor Eric Adams that left many residents scratching their heads. While urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads, the mayor offered some more personal advice for the evening, calling it a 'good baby-making day'.

New York's Record Snowstorm a 'Baby-making Day'

Mayor Eric Adams appeared on WABC's Eyewitness News This Saturday Morning to address the escalating winter weather in New York City. He began with the standard protocols, urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads to allow snowploughs to operate effectively. However, the tone shifted when Adams offered more personal advice.

'Stay home. This is a good baby-making day,' the NYC Mayor said. 'We wanna improve their population, you know? As my son would say, just do Netflix and chill—that's all and just enjoy the day.'

The remark immediately sparked a flurry of reactions across social media. It is not the first time the mayor has used unconventional language to describe city events, but the timing during a major weather emergency was particularly notable.

While the NYC mayor's point is clear—that New Yorkers should stay home—his commentary about 'baby-making day' has since become a hot topic of discussion, even overshadowing some technical aspects.

“Stay home. This is a good baby making day,” Mayor Eric Adams said.



……… pic.twitter.com/agLbHrSByb — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) December 27, 2025

NYC Endures the Heaviest Snowfall in Years

The snowfall that prompted the mayor's comments was far from minor. By Saturday afternoon, Central Park had recorded a staggering 4.3 inches of snow, the biggest snowfall since 2022 when the urban park was covered with 8.3 inches of snow.

Among the five boroughs, Queens was hit with the heaviest snowfall. According to the National Weather Service, the snow in Howard Beach had reached up to 4.6 inches.

The mayor thanked the Department of Sanitation, FDNY and the emergency response teams for their quick actions because by 6 a.m. 'all of our streets had at least one pass from our plows.'

Clear Skies Predicted for the Iconic New Year's Eve Ball Drop

As the city digs out from the record accumulation, attention is already shifting toward the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. Millions of people are expected to gather for the annual ball drop in Times Square.

Fortunately, the current weather forecast suggests that the worst of the winter weather may have already passed for the year. Projections for Wednesday evening indicate partly cloudy skies and manageable conditions for those standing outdoors.

Temperatures are expected to hover below freezing during the countdown to midnight. While it will certainly be a cold night, there is currently no major snow forecast for the event itself, per Lohud.

This will be a relief to both the organisers and the thousands of police officers stationed throughout the area. The absence of heavy precipitation means that the traditional festivities should proceed without the logistical nightmares caused by the recent storm.

However, those who plan to celebrate New Year's Eve outdoors are encouraged to wear thermal tops with sweaters for insulation, wool socks to keep feet warm, and waterproof footwear with good traction since lingering ice could make sidewalks slippery.