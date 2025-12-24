In a world where science and religion are often seen as irreconcilable rivals, the man officially recognised as the most intelligent person on the planet is attempting to bridge the gap with a pen and a piece of paper.

YoungHoon Kim, a South Korean AI researcher whose mind operates at a level most of us can barely fathom, has made the bold claim that the existence of a higher power is not just a matter of faith, but a mathematical certainty.

Kim, 36, currently holds the record for the highest IQ in history with a staggering score of 276. His intellectual prowess has been formally recognised by the World Mind Sports Council, placing him in a league far beyond the likes of Albert Einstein or Stephen Hawking.

However, it is his recent statements on religious belief that have captured global attention, as he asserts that his mental capacity has led him to a definitive conclusion: 'God is real 100 percent and Jesus is God.'

The Geometry of the Divine: YoungHoon Kim on the Starting Point of Reality

Kim's argument for the existence of a creator is deceptively simple, rooted in the foundational principles of geometry rather than complex, inaccessible equations.

In a recent video, the South Korean researcher invited his audience to consider the most basic act of creation.

'Think about drawing a line on a piece of paper,' Kim explained. 'In geometry, every line has to begin with at least one point. Without that first point, there is no line at all.

'He argues that this logical necessity applies to the very fabric of our reality. If the universe exists—which it clearly does—then there must, by definition, be a 'first point' that set the entire mechanism of time and space in motion.'

For Kim, this is not merely a philosophical exercise. He believes that a deep-seated faith in Jesus is directly linked to an individual's potential for intelligence, creativity, and worldly success.

It is a perspective that flips the traditional narrative on its head; rather than science 'disproving' the divine, Kim suggests that the higher the intellect, the more obvious the existence of God becomes.

In a provocative social media post, he went as far as to sideline the giants of physics, stating, 'No Einstein. No Newton. Only Jesus is the Smartest Man in the History of the World.'

Quantum Consciousness and Why YoungHoon Kim Believes Death Is Not the End

Kim is not alone in his quest to use high-level logic to explain the afterlife. He follows in the footsteps of figures like Chris Langan, a former American horse rancher with an IQ estimated between 190 and 210.

Langan developed the Cognitive-Theoretic Model of the Universe, a complex theory designed to explain the relationship between the human mind and reality. Langan, now 73, has long argued that the soul merely shifts dimensions upon the death of the physical body.

Echoing these sentiments, Young-Hoon Kim has drawn on concepts from quantum physics when discussing his ideas about what happens after death.

While traditional biology suggests that consciousness ends when the brain stops functioning, Kim points to the quantum principle that information can never be truly destroyed; it can only be transformed.

'If reality is part of something bigger, then death is not the end, but a transition,' Kim remarked. He posits that if human consciousness is essentially quantum information, it may well persist long after the body has perished.

This led him to a unique interpretation of the Resurrection, suggesting that Jesus did not return as a mere human, but as a 'completely new being' possessing an intelligence that transcends anything known to man.

Whether one views Kim's theories as profound insights or the eccentricities of a statistical outlier, his work continues to challenge the secular status quo.

By applying the rigorous logic of AI research and geometry to the heavens, he is forcing a conversation about where the limits of human understanding truly lie.