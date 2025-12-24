As the frost settles and the festive lights twinkle across the United States, a profound moral tension is brewing behind the scenes of the nation's immigration debate. While families prepare to gather for the holidays, a high-stakes appeal for mercy has reached the corridors of power, pitting the spiritual leadership of the Catholic Church against the unyielding machinery of the state. It is a story of faith, policy, and the human cost of a 'maximum enforcement' approach that shows no sign of cooling for the winter.

Catholic bishops in the US have issued a poignant plea to President Donald Trump, calling for a temporary cessation of immigration raids during the Christmas season. The request, spearheaded by Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski and supported by seven other members of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, asks for a brief moment of reprieve to honour the 'humanity of these families' during one of the most sacred times on the religious calendar. Issued on Monday, 22 December 2025, the appeal was sent as a direct letter to both the White House and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, urging them not to be 'the Grinch that stole Christmas this year.'

The Moral Weight of the ICE Christmas Pause Appeal

In a letter that balanced an acknowledgment of policy with a demand for compassion, Archbishop Wenski argued that the most urgent security objectives have already been met. 'The border has been secured. The initial work of identifying and removing dangerous criminals has been accomplished to a great degree,' Wenski wrote, pointing out that current tactics are increasingly affecting those with no criminal history.

To support this claim, the bishops cited government figures showing that over 605,000 people have been deported since the start of the year, with nearly two million more having voluntarily 'self-deported' under the administration's aggressive crackdown.

He warned that the 'en masse' treatment of irregular immigrants inevitably leads to operations that sweep up individuals who are simply in the country to provide for their families. By requesting an ICE Christmas Pause, the bishops are not asking for a permanent policy shift, but rather a 'decent regard' for the emotional and spiritual well-being of communities currently living in a state of constant trepidation. Wenski emphasised that many of these families have lived in the US for decades, and the current 'climate of fear' is now infecting not only irregular migrants but also legal residents and US citizens who are their neighbours.

White House Response to the ICE Christmas Pause Request

The executive branch's response was quick and clearly not in the holiday spirit. Abigail Jackson, a spokesperson for the White House, gave a short two-sentence response that repeated the administration's main campaign promises. President Trump was elected because he promised the American people that he would deport illegal aliens who were criminals.

'And he's keeping that promise,' Jackson said, leaving out any mention of the bishops' request for a break from the holiday season. This dismissal comes even though The Guardian's most recent data shows that US immigration detention is at an all-time high, with more than 68,400 people being held in facilities as of December 14, 2025.

This tough stance shows how the administration's 'America First' policy is getting further away from the humanitarian concerns raised by religious leaders like Wenski. For a long time, the Archbishop has spoken out against policies that break up families and violate the sanctity of church communities. He has been a strong supporter of treating migrants with respect. Last September, he spoke on a panel at Georgetown University and said that enforcement is an important part of policy, but it needs to be 'rationalised' and 'humanised.'

Wenski's advocacy is not limited to the pulpit. He has actively participated in the 'Knights on Bikes' ministry, a programme designed to highlight the spiritual needs of those held in detention facilities—including the notorious Florida Everglades centre colloquially known as 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

In July 2025, Wenski famously led a group of over two dozen motorcyclists to the gates of this remote facility, where they were initially blocked by the Florida Highway Patrol. Undeterred, the Archbishop led the rosary in sweltering heat on the tarmac before eventually securing permission to hold the first-ever Catholic Mass inside the tent-based detention centre.

As Christmas gets closer, these people's jobs in agriculture, construction, and healthcare continue to support the country's infrastructure. But for many, the season of joy is still darkened by the threat of deportation, as the White House makes it clear that the wheels of enforcement will keep turning, no matter what day it is. The bishops' appeal is still a call for justice and mercy, reminding officials that 'the Church has no borders because we are all members of one human family.'

The White House's refusal to listen to the bishops' plea is a sobering reminder that 'maximum enforcement' is more important than the traditional holiday break. Archbishop Wenski and other leaders are still pushing for a 'rationalised and humanised' approach, but the families at the centre of this debate will have a Christmas that is not peaceful, but full of the shadow of separation.