OnlyFans mega-star Sophie Rain has launched a scathing attack on Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, following his controversial proposal to impose a 50% 'sin tax' on adult content creators.

The 21-year-old Miami-based creator, who reportedly earned $43 million in her first year on the platform, dismissed the Republican underdog's plan as a 'clout grab' aimed at targeting successful women for political gain.

'No one ever forced me to start an OnlyFans, it was MY decision,' Rain told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. 'I am a Christian, God knows what I am doing, and I know he is happy with me — that's the only validation I need.'

Florida Candidate Unveils Controversial Tax Proposal

James Fishback, a Republican running in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial primary, has publicly pledged to introduce what he calls a first-of-its-kind 'OnlyFans Sin Tax' that would require content creators residing in Florida to pay a 50% levy on all income earned via OnlyFans.

Fishback outlined his plan in an interview released on 12 January 2026 on NXR Studios' YouTube channel, framing the measure as both a moral deterrent and a revenue booster for the state.

'If you are a so-called OnlyFans creator in Florida, you are going to pay 50 per cent to the state on whatever you so-called earn via that online degeneracy platform,' Fishback said. He added that the revenue could fund Florida's education system, crisis pregnancy centres, and a proposed mental health 'czar' for men.

Fishback has described the tax as a traditional sin tax, akin to levies on tobacco or alcohol, intended to discourage behaviour he views as harmful. He told NXR Studios that he opposes young women working on OnlyFans instead of 'raising families' and sees the tax as a tool to shift them away from such work.

This proposal would be unprecedented in Florida. The state does not currently have a broad personal income tax; instead, it relies on sales taxes, property taxes, and tourism-related revenue. A targeted 50 per cent tax on digital creators would mark a significant departure from established tax policy and could face significant legal and constitutional challenges.

Sophie Rain's Sharp Backlash

Sophie Rain, who is based in Miami, built her online presence into a highly profitable brand through OnlyFans and related social platforms.

After Fishback tagged her in a social media post urging her to 'pay up or quit OnlyFans,' Rain responded with sharp criticism. She denounced the proposal as 'the dumbest thing I've ever heard' and questioned the morality of labelling her consensual, legal work as sinful. She argued that no one forced her into her career choice and asserted that her Christian faith supported her autonomy.

'How do you charge a sin tax on a Christian who hasn't sinned?' Rain said, stressing that her decision to join OnlyFans was personal and voluntary. She also questioned why the focus was on content creators rather than subscribers or larger corporations.

In separate posts on X, Rain framed the tax as hypocritical and politically opportunistic, accusing Fishback of using her and her peers as props to generate online attention for an otherwise little-known campaign. 'Never in my whole life did I think that I would wake up and see a Florida politician trying to start beef with me for clout,' she wrote.

She also pointed out that creators already pay federal taxes and compared the proposed sin tax unfavourably to corporate taxation.

Political Implications in the Florida Race

Fishback's sin tax proposal places an unconventional issue at the centre of a gubernatorial race already shaped by cultural and economic debates.

Florida's political climate has been marked by highly partisan disputes over education, taxation, and social policy under outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited this cycle.

Sophie Rain's vocal opposition may also influence public discourse, bringing the debate into national conversations about the rights of digital contractors, taxation fairness and the interplay between personal morality and public policy.

In confronting a candidate's campaign finance strategy with her own platform and followers, Rain has highlighted the potential for influencers and internet entrepreneurs to shape political narratives far beyond conventional sectors of public life.

The row highlights a growing intersection between the 'influencer economy' and state politics, as digital entrepreneurs like Rain—who recently stunned observers with a $1 million donation to MrBeast's TeamWater fundraiser—leverage their massive platforms to challenge traditional legislative proposals.