Sophie Rain recently left David Dobrik visibly stunned after revealing she earned close to £66.5 million ($82.9 million) in just one year, a figure that nearly matches NBA superstar LeBron James annual salary. During their conversation, Rain openly shared payment receipts from her OnlyFans account, showing the staggering sums she has generated. 'I almost made more than LeBron last year', she said with a smile, highlighting the scale of her success. Even Dobrik, accustomed to influencer wealth, appeared floored as she candidly discussed months where she earned millions, comparing her figures to some of the top athletes globally. Rain's unapologetic display of her earnings marks her as one of the few young creators bridging the gap between traditional sports stars and digital entrepreneurs.

Sophie Rain, born in 2005, is a 20-year-old social media influencer and content creator, best known for her TikTok and OnlyFans platforms. Hailing from the United States, she has quickly risen to international prominence, leveraging her online presence into a lucrative business. Rain maintains a private personal life, rarely disclosing details about relationships, focusing instead on her career and public persona. Despite her wealth, she has spoken about the pressures of managing such a high-profile lifestyle, often balancing success with the desire for privacy and authenticity. Her journey reflects the new wave of digital entrepreneurship where young creators can achieve earnings that rival traditional celebrities.

Sophie Rain had David Dobrik shook after showing him proof she made nearly $83 million the past year and flexed that she made as much LeBron James last year 💀 pic.twitter.com/agQAF2cena — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 27, 2025

Rain's meteoric rise offers a fascinating glimpse into the evolving world of online content creation. By openly sharing her financial milestones, she demonstrates the opportunities available to digital creators while inspiring curiosity about the boundaries of modern fame.