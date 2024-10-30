A Halloween celebration in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, has ignited controversy after a group of partygoers attended dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), sparking widespread condemnation and calls for accountability. Images from the event, held at the North Sydney Firefighters Club, quickly circulated on social media, showing attendees in full KKK regalia, complete with pointed hoods and robes, with one individual brandishing a large cross. The costumes have drawn harsh criticism from community members and public figures alike, according to Global News.

Community Outrage and Calls for Action

Community leaders and residents expressed horror at the costumes, with many viewing the attire as a blatant display of racial hatred. Tia Upshaw, the CEO of Black Women in Excellence, was among those who voiced her frustration. Upshaw questioned the acceptance of such costumes in 2024, highlighting the continued challenges faced by the Black community. "This is 2024 and this is what we're still doing?" she asked, calling the incident both shocking and hurtful, according to Global News.

Per reports from CBC News, Upshaw was deeply disturbed upon seeing the photos and videos on social media. She criticised the organisers, highlighting the historical significance of the KKK and noting the threatening message these costumes send to Black communities. For her organisation, which aims to create safe spaces for Black women, the incident underscores the work that remains to be done in combating racism.

Fire Department's Response and Apologies

In response to the backlash, the North Sydney Firefighters Club issued a public apology on social media, asserting that the individuals in question were not associated with the organisation. Deputy Fire Chief Wade Gouthro added his voice to the apology, asking the community for forgiveness and acknowledging that the attendees should never have been admitted. In his statement, he reflected on the broader implications of the costumes, saying, "Most times we think, 'Ah, it is a costume,' without really thinking of the big picture or the past it represents."

However, the apologies have done little to quell the outrage. Jason MacLean, the son of a retired firefighter from North Sydney, called the costumes "a racist act" in an interview with CBC News. MacLean argued that the incident exposes a troubling lack of awareness and sensitivity within the community and advocated for anti-racism training for all personnel involved with the fire department. "What they did was hurtful to people and ... many would argue hateful," he said, noting that allowing such costumes into the dance hall reflects poorly on the organisers.

Provincial Leaders Condemn the Costumes

Political leaders have also weighed in, with Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston condemning the costumes in a statement posted on social media. Houston, who is campaigning for re-election as Premier, emphasised that hateful ideologies have no place in Nova Scotia. "Hateful ideologies and groups are not welcome in this province. Engaging with these groups or using symbols of hate cannot be justified," he wrote, vowing that any provincial employees found to be involved would face termination, per Global News.

The provincial police in Cape Breton are investigating the incident, assessing whether any criminal charges might be warranted under Canada's hate crime laws. A police spokesperson confirmed that they are reviewing footage and accounts from the event to determine if legal action is appropriate.

Calls for Stronger Policies to Prevent Future Incidents

The incident has underscored what many community leaders see as a need for stricter policies and preventive measures to address racial hatred in Nova Scotia. Activist Quentrel Provo, founder of the group Stop the Violence, voiced frustration over what he sees as a pattern of empty apologies without meaningful action. "People continue to do things like this and know that it's OK. It's like they thought it was going to be a good laugh," Provo remarked, adding that such incidents continue because those in power are often unaffected by issues of racism.

Provo and others argue that greater accountability measures, including training and policy reform, are essential to ensuring incidents like this do not reoccur. Provo further noted that, without tangible consequences, incidents of racial insensitivity will continue to foster anger and division within communities.

Safety Concerns and Broader Implications

The presence of KKK costumes has heightened concerns around safety and inclusivity for the Black community in Nova Scotia. Upshaw, who had considered expanding her organisation's work into the Cape Breton region, now plans to reconsider. "If an individual can walk around with a white hood, eyes cut out, and a cross, and think it's OK — and people in the vicinity think it's OK — who am I to go up there to try to build safe spaces for Black businesses?" she reflected.