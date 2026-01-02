Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, died from a suspected overdose at a luxury San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, with newly obtained 911 dispatch audio revealing critical details about the emergency response.

The call for the incident came in as a 'code 3 for the overdose, colour change', according to dispatch audio obtained by TMZ. An overdose with 'colour change' typically refers to cyanosis, a discolouration of the skin, lips, or fingernails caused by a lack of oxygen in the blood.

'Problem Child' With Substance Abuse History

A senior San Francisco police officer who previously dealt with Victoria told the New York Post exclusively that the former child actress was a 'problem child' who struggled with substance abuse issues. The officer, who had observed Victoria during run-ins with law enforcement in the city's North Beach neighbourhood, said she appeared to be high on drugs during those encounters.

'It was most likely fentanyl related. People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. They [drug dealers] have it on everything they measure with, everything gets laced', the officer told the Post, though an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Three Arrests in 2025

Court records reveal Victoria had been arrested three times in 2025, with her most recent drug-related arrest occurring just months before her death. In April, she was arrested in Napa County for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Victoria was arrested again in May in Santa Cruz County, followed by a third arrest in June back in Napa County on domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse charges. She was later released on bail and pleaded not guilty in both Napa County cases, according to court documents.

Tragic Discovery at Fairmont Hotel

Victoria was found unresponsive on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day. A hotel guest initially discovered her and alerted hotel staff, believing she had passed out from drinking. Paramedics were called for a medical emergency at the hotel's address at 2:52am, a fire department spokesperson confirmed to Page Six.

'Bystanders were given instructions for CPR according to CAD records', the spokesperson said, though Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

San Francisco Police Department authorities arrived on scene at 3:14 a.m. local time. According to reports, there was no sign of foul play and no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. It remains unclear whether Victoria was a guest at the hotel or how she accessed the 14th floor.

'We are deeply saddened by an incident that occurred at the hotel on Jan 1, 2026', a Fairmont representative said in a statement. 'Our heartfelt condolences are with the family and loved ones during this very difficult time. The hotel team is actively cooperating and supporting police authorities within the framework of the ongoing investigation'.

Praying for Tommy Lee Jones and family.



No parent should have to bury their child. pic.twitter.com/PKUqMUDgPZ — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) January 2, 2026

Brief Acting Career

Victoria followed in her father's footsteps early in life, appearing in films including 'Men In Black II', television series 'One Tree Hill' and 'The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada', which was directed by Tommy Lee Jones himself.

The 'No Country for Old Men' star, who shared Victoria with his second wife Kimberlea Cloughley, praised his daughter's talents in a 2006 New Yorker interview, saying she is 'a good actress, has her sag card, speaks impeccable Spanish'. 'When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish', he added.

Though Victoria stepped away from acting in recent years, she occasionally supported her father at red carpet events. Tommy Lee Jones, 79, has not yet commented publicly on his daughter's death.

The Fentanyl Crisis

Victoria's suspected overdose highlights the growing fentanyl crisis affecting communities across the United States. The synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, and is increasingly being mixed into other drugs without users' knowledge. This practice has led to a sharp rise in overdose deaths, as even small amounts of fentanyl can be fatal. The contamination of various drug supplies has made substance use significantly more dangerous, with users often unaware they are consuming the deadly synthetic opioid.

If you or someone you care about is affected by substance abuse issues, contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support available 24/7.