Elon Musk has reignited a volatile US political debate by accusing former president Bill Clinton of laying the foundations for large-scale Somali resettlement in America, linking those decisions to ongoing fraud investigations in Minnesota.

The Tesla and X owner made the remarks on New Year's Day as scrutiny intensified around alleged misuse of public funds in Minneapolis, drawing a direct line between 1990s US foreign policy in Somalia and present-day domestic consequences.

While Musk stopped short of proposing policy action, his intervention has amplified an already combustible discussion around immigration, accountability and political legacy.

The comments came as federal investigations and political pressure intensified, particularly in Minneapolis.

Musk Blames Clinton for Somalian Issue

Musk's remarks began on 1 January when he engaged with a post questioning why US troops were ever sent to Somalia. The post, shared by the X account @SuppressedNws1, criticised American military intervention abroad and compared it to how the US would respond if foreign soldiers entered its territory.

By engaging with the post, Musk drew attention to criticism of past US administrations, especially during Bill Clinton's presidency in the 1990s. The discussion quickly expanded beyond military history and into immigration policy.

Online user Tom Hennessy added to the debate by claiming the Somali refugee programme was introduced without public approval, saying the process began without a referendum or a dedicated act of Congress. His remarks were widely circulated alongside Musk's engagement.

Did Bill Clinton Bring Somalians to the US?

The claims surrounding Clinton focus on the period of the Somali Civil War and the humanitarian crisis that followed. US troops first entered Somalia in December 1992, as part of Operation Restore Hope, authorised by President George H. W. Bush.

Also, they killed American soldiers in Somalia and did unspeakable things to their corpses.



Blackhawk Down is the tame, movie version of what happened. https://t.co/a6mnzDnLqy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2026

And what did Bill Clinton do after Black Hawk Down? Why, of course, he imported hundreds of thousands of Somalians into the interior of the United States. The very people who have now been exposed for defrauding and defiling Minnesota, Ohio, and so many once great American… https://t.co/M68yzE0eZq — DOGE State (@DOGE_STATE) January 2, 2026

Clinton committed a heinous crime against the American people https://t.co/9zvFfLA45q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2026

When Clinton took office in January 1993, the mission continued under United Nations authority. It later ended in March 1994 following the deadly Black Hawk Down incident in Mogadishu in October 1993.

During and after this period, Somali refugees were admitted to the US through existing refugee programmes. Commentators have linked these admissions to Clinton-era policies, though no single order or law specifically targeted Somali resettlement.

Analysts note that refugee admissions were shaped by humanitarian policy, UN coordination, and broader Cold War-era instability in the Horn of Africa, rather than a unilateral decision by a single administration.

Journalist Shen Shiwei argued the crisis stemmed from decades of foreign intervention, saying proxy wars and Cold War politics drove it in the Horn of Africa.

Minnesota Fraud Investigations Provide the Backdrop

Musk's comments surfaced as investigations into alleged fraud involving Somali Americans continued in Minnesota. Authorities claim large sums of public money were misused through social assistance and pandemic-related programmes, particularly in Minneapolis.

On 31 December 2025, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department had charged 98 individuals in the state, adding that 85 of those charged were of 'Somali descent'. The alleged cases include misuse of social welfare funding and COVID relief money.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged fraud as a serious issue but accused political leaders of exploiting it. He said the matter was being used as a pretext to harm ordinary residents rather than address systemic problems.

Trump Intensifies Deportations Against Somalians

President Donald Trump has responded by escalating rhetoric and enforcement measures. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that 'much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia.' He also called for those involved to be sent back to Somalia.

The White House confirmed that denaturalisation is under review for those convicted of fraud. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the administration was 'looking at' revoking citizenship, describing it as a tool available to the president and secretary of state.

The federal government has since frozen $185 million (£137.14 million) in childcare funding for Minnesota and increased ICE and FBI operations. FBI Director Kash Patel said additional resources were deployed to dismantle large-scale fraud schemes exploiting federal programmes.

Why Musk's Intervention Matters

Musk's remarks did not introduce new evidence, but they dramatically amplified a narrative linking past foreign policy to current domestic crises. By explicitly naming Clinton, he shifted the debate from law enforcement to legacy politics.

For critics, the comments oversimplify a complex humanitarian history. For supporters, they reflect long-suppressed questions about accountability. Either way, Musk's intervention ensures the Minnesota fraud investigations are no longer just a legal matter — but a national political flashpoint.