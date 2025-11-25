Men taking the popular weight loss drug Ozempic may have noticed that their member is growing larger. Dr Terry Dubrow, a well-known plastic surgeon and TV personality, confirms that this is a real phenomenon, even calling it the 'Ozempic penis'.

What Is Ozempic Penis?

In the 24 November episode of Dr Dubrow's podcast, Between Us, which he co-hosts with his wife, Heather Dubrow, he introduced the term 'Ozempic penis.' He announced that those men who are taking Ozempic and notice that their penis is 'bigger' are not imagining things.

'There's a new Ozempic-related disorder...Ozempic penis,' he said in the episode. 'It is a thing.'

Ozempic, a brand name for semaglutide, is a medication for type 2 diabetes that has become widely used for weight loss. The apparent increase in penis size is an indirect result of this weight loss.

The doctor added that 'Ozempic penis' is the solution to the 'buried penis syndrome.' Buried penis or hidden penis is a condition where the actual size of the penis is concealed due to body tissues and folds of skin, covering it. Typical treatment includes weight loss, medication, or surgery, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The expert pointed out how weight gain could affect the penis's visibility. To make his point clear, he cited how obese men would complain about not having seen their penis for a long time after gaining weight.

According to Dr Dubrow, the penis appears smaller because 'the pubic area is so chunky and the surrounding tissue overlaps.' When they shed the extra pounds, their member becomes visible to them, so it 'looks bigger.'

Ozempic doesn't actually add length to one's penis, but the reduction of pubic fat due to weight loss reveals more of what's already there.

'You're not more of a grower, but you're definitely more of a shower with Ozempic penis, so congratulations,' the medical expert added.

Ms Dubrow jokingly expressed frustration at how men get 'a bonus' from using Ozempic while 'it sucks' for women.

Female Figures Criticised for Weight Loss Attributed to Ozempic

The widespread use of Ozempic for weight loss has placed celebrity body transformations under intense scrutiny, with many dramatic changes being attributed to the drug.

For instance, Wicked: For Good stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh, all sparked unverified Ozempic rumours at the Golden Globes and the Oscars after fans noticed their slimmer frames. Some social media users even joked after the Golden Globes ceremony in January that the 'real winner' of the night was Ozempic, given the number of celebrities who appeared to have undergone 'extreme' weight loss.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also sparked Ozempic rumours because of her thinner figure in Annie Leibovitz's photographs, which she shared on Instagram. One asked how, at 61, Michelle was able to 'suddenly [lose] all this weight' when it's usually a struggle for women her age to 'slim down.' Another speculated that she either has a 'personal trainer and a strict diet' or used Ozempic, but the latter 'is way easier.'

Sharon Obsourne, however, confirmed that she used Ozempic to lose weight. She believed that it's 'perfectly fine' to take something that will help one shed the extra pounds. However, she had already stopped using Ozempic because she was 'losing too much weight.'

'I want to maintain at about 105 [pounds] because I'm too skinny. But I'm trying to have a healthy balance,' the celebrity who admitted to having an eating disorder told E! News.

Ozempic has been used by both men and women for weight loss, but it's actually a prescription medication for type 2 diabetes. It works by regulating blood sugar and reducing glucose spikes. Aside from weight loss, it helps women balance hormones and regulate ovulation, thereby improving reproductive health.

