Palantir Technologies, the AI giant best known for its work with governments and militaries, is now selling lifestyle products. The company, which provides data tools linked to drone strikes and immigration enforcement, has launched a range of branded T-shirts, tote bags and caps.

The merchandise store, opened online in 2024, marks a surprising shift. Critics argue the move raises questions about image management and ethics. Supporters see it as a new way to connect.

Palantir Sells T-Shirts, Other Merchandise

According to The Wired, Palantir's new merchandise store relaunched last year with a refreshed website and payment system. The items carry premium price tags. Athletic shorts with 'PLTR-TECH' text are listed at £81. A nylon tote bag described as 'ergonomic' sells for £97. A baseball cap costs £45. Palantir claims the goods are made in the US, though this has not been independently confirmed.

The company previously shut down a similar store in 2023 after complaints about quality and design. The latest version comes with a different approach, aiming to push both branding and loyalty.

Who Can Buy Palantir Merchandise?

Unlike Palantir's defence and enterprise software, which is only licensed to governments and large companies, the merchandise is available to anyone. Fans, investors, and even critics can purchase items directly through the company's online store.

This makes Palantir's branding more visible and accessible to the public in a way its data tools never were.

Why Palantir Sells Merchandise

The AI giant says this is part of a strategy to become more than a defence software provider. In March 2025, Eliano Younes, Palantir's Head of Strategic Engagement, declared on X: 'Palantir is THE lifestyle brand. The most pro-west, meritocratic, winning obsessed, and based brand on the face of the earth'.

Orders also come with a message from CEO Alex Karp. The note reads: 'Thank you for your dedication to Palantir and our mission to defend the West. The future belongs to those who believe and build. And we build to dominate'.

Industry watchers say the move helps Palantir recruit talent, attract investors and soften its reputation. Supporters see it as a sign of strength and identity, while critics call it a marketing strategy.

Palantir Merchandise Sparks Ethical Concerns

Palantir's work in surveillance and warfare has already drawn heavy scrutiny. Human rights groups highlight the company's links to deportations by US immigration authorities and targeting systems for military drone operations. Selling tote bags and shorts while enabling controversial practices has been called ethically troubling, as per WebProNews.

Another issue concerns the production claims. Palantir emphasises that its goods are made in the US. Yet, reports note that American garment factories often rely on underpaid immigrant workers, many undocumented. This raises new labour concerns.

Some observers also argue that the merchandise effort is an attempt at 'image laundering' — creating a softer public face while core operations remain tied to security and surveillance.

Do People Actually Like Palantir Merchandise?

Despite the criticism, Palantir has built an active fan base online. A Palantir subreddit has over 109,000 members. Supporters often discuss the company's stock, share memes and celebrate contracts. Social media posts treat the firm like a sports team.

Younes wrote in August 2025: 'Palantir isn't just a software company. It's a world view — western values, pro-warfighter, problem solving, conviction, dominant software, etc. That's why people rep the gear'.

Palantir-branded tote bags and T-shirts have started to function as cultural symbols. For supporters, wearing the items signals loyalty. For critics, it raises more doubts.