Producer Jon Peters' marriage to Pamela Anderson lasted for just 12 days, but that did not stop him from leaving her a fortune of $10 million in his will.

Peters, who has produced films like the 1976 hit "A Star is Born," "Rain Man (1988)," and Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," made the revelations in an interview with Variety. He was speaking to the outlet about an upcoming Netflix documentary on Anderson's life.

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10m (£8.1m) in my will. And she doesn't even know that," he told the publication.

Anderson and Peters have known each other since 1989, but they decided to marry in 2020 after "a bizarre lunch." They ended the marriage after 12 days. He further stated that the marriage certificate was never even filed.

At the time, Pamela revealed that Peters ended their marriage over a text message.

"This whole marriage thing has scared me. It made me realize that at 74, I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair," Anderson told The Times.

For both Anderson and Peters, it was their fifth marriage. The Baywatch actress had also taken to Instagram just days after their wedding and posted an adorable picture of them together.

The duo met for the first time at the Playboy Mansion. Anderson had then just moved to Los Angeles from British Columbia. Peters was an upcoming producer with films like "Flashdance," "The Witches of Eastwick," "Batman," and "Batman Returns."

Read more Pamela Anderson is reportedly dating her bodyguard

Peters had proposed to Anderson back then as well. However, she turned him down due to the age difference.

Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren. He left her for Barbra Streisand, with whom he had a volatile 12-year affair. He also produced the 2018 remake of the film "A Star is Born" with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous marriage, during which Lee spent six months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.

Anderson then married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married and divorced professional poker player Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. The actress has also been linked to French soccer star Adil Rami.

She was last married to Dan Hayhurst, a builder who was renovating her childhood home. The marriage culminated in divorce in 2022.