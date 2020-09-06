Pamela Anderson reportedly has a new man in her life. Her wedding last time to Hollywood producer Jon Peters was a disaster. The marriage lasted only 12 days!

However, now things are different for the 53-year-old actress. "We're told the 53-year-old bombshell has fallen for her security guard — and pals say it's "the pandemic's sexiest tryst."

"The pandemic has been wild for Pamela. She has a serious love interest," an insider said. "He's in his 40s. A real man, finally," said the friend. "He knows how to handle her. It's very cool to see. She's completely comfortable, and they're never out of each other's sight," the source added.

We're told they've been "jetting around Canada, camping out at chic hotels. It's the pandemic's sexiest tryst," they added. We're told the pair are already "exclusive," they added. The person lives on her Vancouver compound. People reports that the man in question is Dan Hayhurst, her security guard.

The duo started dating seven months after she split from Peters. Hayhurst has been her full-time bodyguard for nearly two years, but during the lockdown they have come closer.

"He's not a Hollywood insider," said the source. "That's perfect for Pamela," said sources to Page Six. Anderson is currently keeping herself busy as the new creative director for social-media platform Jasmin.com, where influencers can chat privately with their fans. "It's fun and mischievous — not unlike her romance".

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Anderson cleared the air about her relationship with Peters saying she was "never legally married" to him after reports of her dating her bodyguard were doing the rounds. "Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters," read a statement on the actress' Twitter page, adding that Peters is a "life long family friend."

"No hard feelings - no Marriage, no Divorce...just a bizarre theatrical lunch," she stated previously.

The "Baywatch" starwas previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous marriage, in which Lee spent six months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.

Anderson then married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. The actress has also been linked to French soccer star Adil Rami.