A damning undercover BBC Panorama investigation has exposed serious misconduct by Metropolitan Police officers at Charing Cross station in London. Over seven months of covert filming, officers were recorded making racist and misogynistic remarks, mocking rape allegations, and casually discussing about using violence against detainees.

The footage showed serving officers joking about shooting immigrants, dismissing reports of domestic abuse, and boasting about excessive force. Several comments were made off duty in pubs as well as inside the station's custody suite.

The revelations prompted an immediate response from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who condemned the behaviour as 'reprehensible and completely unacceptable' and announced suspensions and disciplinary proceedings.

Investigation Findings

The Panorama programme, led by reporter Rory Bibb, captured multiple instances of misconduct between August 2024 and January 2025.

PC Phil Neilson was filmed saying of a detainee who had overstayed a visa, 'Either put a bullet through his head or deport him.' He was also heard using racial slurs against Muslims and immigrants while off duty.

Other officers were recorded making light of rape and domestic violence allegations. When a woman reported that her partner had kicked her while she was pregnant, a senior officer allegedly dismissed the claim with the remark, 'That's what she says.'

PC Martin Borg described seeing a sergeant stomp on a detainee's leg. He laughed while recounting how he gave a false witness statement to protect his colleague. Officers also discussed breaking fingers during fingerprinting, hitting detainees in vans and elbowing suspects while they were restrained.

Commissioner's Response and Disciplinary Action

In response to the broadcast, Sir Mark Rowley confirmed that nine serving officers and one staff member had been suspended. Two others were removed from frontline duties.

The custody team at Charing Cross station was disbanded and fast-track disciplinary hearings are scheduled to begin within weeks. Rowley apologised to the public, stressing that those in custody must be safe and that victims of crime should be treated with dignity and respect.

Culture Within the Met Under Scrutiny Again

The findings have reignited concerns about institutional culture within the Metropolitan Police. Critics argue the behaviour exposed by Panorama indicates that deep-rooted cultural problems persist despite previous promises of reform.

In 2022, the Independent Office for Police Conduct published a report into Charing Cross that uncovered offensive WhatsApp messages exchanged by officers, including comments about rape, racism, and domestic abuse. Campaigners now say the latest revelations demonstrate that those earlier warnings were not acted upon effectively.

The Panorama documentary, therefore, points to wider failings of leadership and accountability. Commentators have stressed that while the disciplinary measures are necessary, the Met must go further to address the systemic issues that allow such attitudes to flourish.

BBC sticking it to the police again with #bbcpanorama. These guys do a massively difficult job and the beeb just wants to stick the knife in. It's so biased. — John Kelly (@SnapMediaCo) October 1, 2025

anyone else watching panorama?

so horrendous, and sad.

my own treatment by Met officers back in 2007 as a rape victim was horrific but to know nothing has changed is so sad and infuriating.@BBCPanorama #panorama #TheMet #metpolice #bbcpanorama#charingcross — H (@helen_a15) October 1, 2025

I can't help feeling BBC is underplaying its Panorama on the Met. They say it shows racism and mysogyny at Charing Cross police police. But the programme seems show a lot worse than that - that Met officers regularly use violence. — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) October 1, 2025

Meanwhile BBC Panorama has investigated and found the Met Policeto be a bunch of sexist, racist, Richard Heads (though Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley will probably say it's a only a few officers) Sarah Everard memorial ring a bell there Mark?? pic.twitter.com/pFAk3PB2qh — Matthew Caddis (@MatthewCaddis) October 2, 2025

Public Trust at Stake

The programme has provided clear evidence of misconduct: racist remarks, trivialisation of rape allegations, calls for violence against immigrants and admissions of covering up excessive force. Critics argue that although Commissioner Rowley has pledged swift disciplinary action, these latest measures may not be enough to deal with the underlying culture.

Whether these steps can restore confidence in Britain's largest police force remains uncertain. Campaigners say genuine reform will only be possible if systemic issues are acknowledged and addressed, rather than contained through short-term disciplinary measures.